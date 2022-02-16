“A Premier League player in waiting” – Leicester City enter transfer pursuit for EFL star: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Leicester City are currently weighing up a move for Bristol City midfielder Han Noah-Massengo, as per a report from Football Insider.

The 20-year-old has been a regular figure for the Robins this term, recording 25 appearances and recording two assists in the process, though he has mainly been utilised in a deeper position.

It’s fair to say he’s endured a mixed time at Ashton Gate so far – but arrived in England as a promising young player from Monaco with the second-tier side deciding to part with £8m to secure his services.

Appearing far more regularly this season, his current side are desperate to tie him down to a new contract with less than 18 months left on his existing deal.

Getting him to commit his long-term future to the Championship club may have just become a lot harder with Leicester and top-tier rivals Southampton both thought to be monitoring his current situation.

Ahead of this potential move to the former, we asked three of our Football League World writers whether he would be a good signing for the East Midlands outfit and whether the Frenchman is ready to take the step up to the top flight.

Billy Mulley

I think Massengo has been a Premier League player in waiting for quite some time, with the 20-year-old being one of the most technically gifted Championship players in recent memory.

However, he is not just a player confined to his ability when in possession, he also reads the game very well and has become increasingly tenacious over the last couple of years.

Playing regular football in the Championship, for me, will bode very well for him in the context of his future.

He has undoubtedly learnt lots from the experience around him, whilst he has consistently been given minutes for a very long time now.

Leicester are one of the better Premier League sides that he could go to, given their trust in the Football League pyramid, and the fact that Brendan Rodgers is not afraid to use the younger players in his squad.

Massengo has Premier League ability, whilst he has the potential to be a star in the top division in years to come.

Ben Wignall

I was extremely impressed with Massengo when he played at Deepdale against Preston North End last month and it was the kind of performance that would have had top-flight scouts purring if they were watching.

The problem for Massengo though is consistency – which isn’t a surprise considering he’s still a youngster.

The Frenchman however possesses all the technical abilities to make an impact in the Premier League – Leicester though are overloaded with central midfielders.

You have Wilfried Ndidi, Youri Tielemans, Nampalys Mendy, Boubakary Soumare, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall – the list is endless and Massengo wouldn’t get much game-time initially at all.

Massengo would fit in better at another Premier League club – perhaps a Southampton or a Leeds – and I do think he’s ready for that step up soon.

Charlie Gregory

From everything that I have seen of Massengo, the midfielder could walk into a Premier League side now and do a job – so he’s certainly ready if Leicester want to give him that chance.

The Foxes could be a good fit, although with other players perhaps in front of him in the pecking order, he might struggle for as much game time as he is getting at Bristol City at first.

The Frenchman though continues to thrive with the Robins and you can’t see him ending up anywhere other than in the Premier League. He certainly deserves to be up in the top flight and you could see it happening as soon as this summer.

If City can hold onto him, it would be a minor miracle, especially with Leicester sniffing around.