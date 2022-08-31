“A Premier League move may be tempting” – Southampton eyeing up key Burnley player: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Southampton are eyeing up a late transfer swoop for Burnley midfielder Josh Brownhill.

FLW yesterday reported that a host of Premier League clubs are interested in the 26-year-old, with FLW sources revealing that one of those clubs were the Saints.

Brownhill has been a mainstay for Burnley under new boss Vincent Kompany this season, scoring four goals so far and even skippering the side on occasion.

With the above in mind, we asked three of our FLW writers for their verdict on whether or not Brownhill would be a good addition for the Saints, and whether Burnley should allow him to leave if an offer comes in.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

Burnley should absolutely fight to keep hold of Josh Brownhill this summer.

We have seen in this opening month just how influential he can be at this level of football and he has come up with some important goals in the Clarets first seven matches, too.

The fact he has even captained the team shows just how important Vincent Kompany views him and if he remains at Turf Moor, he can be a really key part of the new era at the club under the Belgian.

A Premier League move may be tempting, however, although you would question whether he would be as important to them as he is to Burnley.

Brownhill doesn’t seem like a player that wants to leave at the moment given his form and as such, if I’m Burnley, I’d be rejecting any bids between now and the transfer deadline.

Think you’re a Burnley FC expert? Take our 28 question quiz to really find out

1 of 28 Who is the current Burnley manager? Sean Dyche Vincent Kompany Michael Jackson Owen Coyle

Carla Devine

Josh Brownhill would be a solid signing for Southampton this summer. Over the two previous seasons, the midfielder has got regular Premier League campaigns under his belt so he would go in with that experience already.

He’s a robust player who is able to cope with playing most if not every game for a side so would be an addition of consistency to the Saints team.

However, I would be surprised if Burnley were to let him go. He’s played every game for the Clarets so far this season and coming back to the consistency, he’s a player you expect to always be there doing a solid job for his side this season.

In the Championship, Brownhill is definitely the type of player you want in your side and in fairness, Burnley aren’t in a position where they have to sell so at this stage in the window I’m not sure they’d be happy to lose a solid member of their side.

Charlie Gregory

Josh Brownhill is a superb player for Burnley and having grown as a midfielder since being in the Premier League, he could be one of the best in his position in the division. He’s already gotten off to a fantastic start and could be key for the Clarets this season.

It’s no surprise then to see Southampton wanting to sign him. The club would benefit from adding a player like Brownhill because he is creative, not afraid to get the ball forward and has a goal and an assist in his locker too.

However, for Vincent Kompany’s side, selling the player would be a blow. The midfielder is settled at the club and could be vital for them this year based on his performances so far for them.

Kompany might feel he could replace Brownhill before the deadline if there was a sale but I’m not sure the club could if they let him go – so they should do what they can to keep him.