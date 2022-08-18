“A Premier League loan” – Norwich City fan pundit names Chelsea man as fancied transfer target

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk’ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Norwich City will be looking to back up their recent victory over Huddersfield Town by securing a positive result in their showdown with Millwall tomorrow.

The Canaries managed to seal all three points on Tuesday thanks to goals from Danel Sinani and Josh Sargent.

Although Norwich head coach Dean Smith has managed to bolster his squad this summer by signing Isaac Hayden, Aaron Ramsey, Gabriel Sara and Marcelino Nunez, he may be tempted to engage in some more transfer activity in the coming weeks.

When you consider that the Canaries have failed to keep a clean-sheet in the Championship this season, it could be argued that they may find it beneficial to strengthen their options in the heart of defence.

With Premier League sides currently looking to loan out players, Norwich could potentially secure a temporary agreement to sign an individual who they believe will be able to help them achieve a great deal of success in the second-tier.

FLW’s Norwich City fan pundit Zeke Downes has admitted that he would like to see the Canaries make a loan move for Chelsea defender Ethan Ampadu.

Yet to feature at senior level for the Blues this season, Ampadu spent the previous campaign at Venezia where he made 29 appearances for the club in Serie A.

Speaking to FLW about where the Canaries need to strengthen between now and the end of the window, Downes said: “I think that the position we need to strengthen the most is probably centre-back.

“We’ve got three, four including an Under-21, but the only one that’s really good enough at the moment is [Andrew] Omobamidele.

“[Grant] Hanley and [Ben] Gibson have made a lot of high profile errors that have led to goals.

“It’s not really like them because two years ago they were quite a formidable pairing but they have seemed to have started to leak a lot of goals.

“Whether that will be like that when we get Hayden back from injury or not I don’t know.

“I would probably get another centre-back.

“Whether that’s a Premier League loan like Ethan Ampadu or something like that.

“Otherwise, a cheap buy from another top league, I don’t have specific names though.”