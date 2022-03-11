“A preferable position for Blackburn to be in” – Rovers’ transfer stance amid potential Brighton swap deal: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Premier League side Brighton and Hove Albion could be open to letting Reda Khadra and Jan Paul van Hecke return to Blackburn Rovers if they can recruit the second-tier side’s forward Ben Brereton-Diaz, as per a report from TEAMtalk.

The Chilean has recorded 20 goals in 30 league appearances for the Lancashire outfit this term, stepping up extremely well after seeing Adam Armstrong and Harvey Elliott leave the club last summer.

Stepping up well to the plate and going a long way in replacing the attacking firepower the duo brought at Ewood Park, they currently sit in the top six going into this weekend’s tie against Bristol City.

His performances have put other teams on high alert though ahead of a potential transfer move, with Brighton thought to have been the side closest to securing his signature in January but failing to get a deal over the line.

The two sides are already linked together with Brighton’s Khadra and Van Hecke on loan at Tony Mowbray’s side at this stage – and the Seagulls are thought to be willing to offer the duo as part of a deal for Brereton Diaz.

Would this be a good bit of business for the second-tier side though? We asked three of our writers at Football League World to deliver their verdicts.

George Dagless

I think it’s probably worth seeing where Blackburn end up next season before making this decision.

If Rovers go up to the Premier League, then there’s every chance that Ben Brereton-Diaz remains at Ewood Park for the time being.

However, if they do not go up it is quite likely he could move on and then Blackburn need to soften the blow.

This player plus cash deal, potentially, could be the best that Rovers could get for the player but, even so, it would still be a big blow to lose him.

Declan Harte

Khadra and van Hecke give Brighton a bargaining advantage over potential rivals for Brereton Diaz’s signature.

The pair have both proven very useful players for Tony Mowbray’s side this season.

Blackburn should still be able to command a big fee for the Chilean striker even if these two players are included in the deal.

If the numbers all work out then this would be a preferable position for Blackburn to be in than if they sold the striker to another Premier League club this summer.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

Reports that Brighton are willing to use Jan Paul van Hecke and Reda Khadra in a potential deal for Ben Brereton-Diaz shows the Seagulls are really keen to bring the Chilean International to the Amex Stadium this summer.

At 21 and 20-years-old respectively, both youngsters have shown that they have the ability to be very good players whilst on loan with Blackburn Rovers this year, and boss Tony Mowbray has had the chance to work with them up close and see their potential.

I have been particularly impressed by van Hecke, who, at 21 years old, has established himself as a regular in a top-six Championship defence this campaign, something which isn’t always the easiest thing to do at such a young age.

Ultimately, whether or not this is a good deal depends on the fee Blackburn Rovers receive alongside the pair, but, if they are going to lose Brereton-Diaz this summer, which it seems like they are going to, they may as well pursue the option of bringing two talented young players back to Ewood Park as part of the deal.