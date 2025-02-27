The prospect of 49ers Enterprises, the owners of Leeds United, investing in Rangers has sparked plenty of discussion, with former Crystal Palace chairman Simon Jordan offering his take on talkSPORT.

While he acknowledged the potential scale of the project, he raised concerns about the financial realities of competing at the highest level.

With Leeds pushing for Premier League promotion, Jordan also questioned the 49ers’ ability to elevate both clubs simultaneously.

49ers Enterprises pursue Rangers: Simon Jordan’s view

Simon Jordan told talkSPORT: "All of a sudden, this lot could become a powerhouse in the UK game, Leeds United and Rangers, at the top of these two clubs, wow. I don’t think Rangers are going to become a powerhouse, because they’re still going to operate within the confines of the Scottish Premiership, which in of itself detracts from their opportunities.”

"There’s only so much money you can get from putting people inside football stadiums and selling a bit of merchandise. Real money comes from broadcasting deals.”

“The reasons why Manchester City and Manchester United, Liverpool, and Arsenal have turnovers of £500-600million is because of the broadcasters paying the best part of 40-50% of it, the rest is coming from commercial deals and of course the fans in attendance.”

"The owners of Leeds United bought a Premier League football club. The original deal was to be involved with a Premier League football club, to buy out [Andrea] Radrizzani on the basis of being a Premier League football club. They probably got a discounted price because they dropped down into the Championship, but they’ve not set up to be a Championship football club."

With Leeds on course to secure Premier League promotion, Jordan believes it will take a significant financial turnaround to restore the club as a mainstay in the top-flight.

"Again, that’s a wonderful thing [Leeds United’s fanbase] and it can’t be diminished, but it’s not the determining factor. Ultimately, winning on the field and catching up with the others."

"How are Leeds going to overtake the same challenges Newcastle, Aston Villa had in the current configuration? How do you get from £200 million-a-year turnover to £700 million? The only way you can do it is to ultimately win on the field and get better players. In order to do that, you’ve got to spend, and you can’t because the current system handicaps you from doing that."

Leeds' position and the 49ers' strategy

When 49ers Enterprises completed their full takeover of Leeds in July 2023, the club was in turmoil following relegation from the Premier League.

Fans had been left in the dark for weeks, the managerial situation was uncertain, and several key players exited due to contract clauses. However, in less than two years, Leeds have built a promotion-chasing squad under Daniel Farke.

Despite early criticism for the way the 49ers handled player contracts upon relegation, their transfer approach has since been more measured. The recruitment of Joe Rodon, Jaden Bogle, and Ao Tanaka has strengthened the squad, while Leeds now sit at the Championship summit with the league’s best attacking record.

The Championship table (as of 26-2-25) Position Team Played Goal difference Points 1 Leeds United 34 +50 75 2 Sheffield United 34 +22 70 3 Burnley 34 +34 68

The owners have also sought external investment, attracting high-profile figures like Will Ferrell, Russell Crowe, and Michael Phelps.

However, the potential acquisition of Rangers raises questions about their long-term vision. The Scottish giants’ financial model differs significantly from Leeds, operating in a league with a far smaller broadcasting revenue pool.

While the 49ers have shown a willingness to invest in infrastructure, their ability to elevate Rangers to new heights is unclear.

With Leeds edging closer to a Premier League return, their owners will soon need to balance competing ambitions.

As Jordan suggests, navigating financial constraints while trying to build a sustainable top-flight future remains a significant challenge. Whether they can do that while also expanding their influence into Scottish football remains to be seen.