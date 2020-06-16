‘A powerhouse in the middle’ – QPR battling Leeds and Brentford for 25-year-old: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

QPR are reportedly interested in signing Nurnberg’s Patrick Erras, who is set to become a free agent this summer.

The 25-year-old has been a first-team regular at the German club over the past few years, helping them secure promotion to the Bundesliga and featuring 19 times for them in the top flight.

According to FussballTransfers, Erras, who is a defensive midfielder by trade but is also comfortable in central defence, will not sign a new contract with Nurnberg, with a number of clubs in both England and Germany interested.

The report claims that among those interested are Championship trio Brentford, Leeds United, and QPR.

But would Erras be a good signing for the R’s and do they need him?

We asked our FLW writers for their thoughts…

Alfie Burns

I really like the look of this deal from a QPR perspective, I think Erras could be a great addition to Mark Warburton’s squad.

The 25-year-old is a powerhouse in the middle of the field and you’ve got to imagine that he will complement what the R’s already have in terms of creativity very well indeed.

Erras has a great build and given his age, he’s got plenty of room to adapt and then grow in the English game, should he make the switch to west London this summer.

Warburton has a great eye for a player and this is certainly one that the fans should be trusting him with.

On the face of things, it ticks a lot of boxes.

George Harbey

QPR definitely need to add reinforcements to their midfield this summer, and Erras could turn out to be a useful signing.

The 25-year-old is at a decent age and could be really useful for QPR, given that he can operate in defensive midfield or in central defence, meaning that he could be a perfect long-term replacement for Geoff Cameron.

It would be a real coup for QPR to sign him, too, given that Leeds and Brentford both have chances of winning promotion to the Premier League this term, so Warburton could play a huge part in luring him to west London.

It could be a really shrewd capture for the R’s and a much-needed signing at that.

Jacob Potter

This could be a smart bit of business for the Hoops.

QPR are still short of strength in depth in defence, and I think Erras would certainly add something to their team heading into the summer transfer window.

I’m still surprised they allowed Toni Leistner to leave the club earlier this term, and it’s good to see that they’re looking to add to their defensive options.

Erras is only 25, so he’s certainly got time to develop and improve as a player, and I think he’d be a good signing for Mark Warburton’s side.

The centre of defence is certainly an area that needs to be strengthened in the summer transfer window.