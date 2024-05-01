This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Portsmouth are interested in bringing Jamal Lowe back to Fratton Park in the summer transfer window.

That is according to a report from TBR Football, who say the League One champions are among a number of clubs keen to sign the 29-year-old.

Lowe is of course no stranger to Pompey, having previously spent almost three years with the club between 2016 and 2019.

During that time, the attacker went onto 119 appearances in all competitions for the club, scoring 29 goals and helping them win the League Two title in 2017 and EFL Trophy in 2019.

After leaving Portsmouth, Lowe had spells in the Championship with Wigan Athletic, Swansea City and Bournemouth, joining the latter in 2021.

With the Cherries winning promotion the following campaign, Lowe was unable to establish himself for the club in the Premier League.

That has led to two loans back to the Championship, including a return to Swansea for the current campaign, where his form has attracted plenty of attention ahead of the summer window.

Jamal Lowe 2023/24 Championship record for Swansea City - from SofaScore Appearances 34 Goals 8 Shots per Game 1.5 Assists 3 Pass Success Rate 71% Dribble Success Rate 37% Duel Success Rate 35% Stats Correct As of 30th April 2024

According to this latest update, a number of clubs are keen to sign Lowe in the summer, when he will be available on a free transfer as his Bournemouth contract expires.

Portsmouth are said to be one of those sides who are keen on a move for the Jamaica international, although they will not be short of competition.

Ipswich Town, who are still chasing automatic promotion to the Premier League, are also thought to be keen on the 29-year-old.

Second tier play-off hopefuls sides Norwich City, as well as fellow Championship sides Middlesbrough, Millwall and Watford and Pompey's fellow League One promotion winners Derby County are also reportedly interested in a deal for Lowe.

Even so, bringing Lowe back to the club is still something that Portsmouth ought to be targeting once the transfer market opens again.

Toby Wilding

It does feel as though this could be a very smart signing for Portsmouth to make if they can get it done.

With the likes of Myles Peart-Harris, Tino Anjorin and Abu Kamara only on loan at Fratton Park for this season, they are going to need to bring in some attacking depth in the summer.

Lowe is obviously someone who would fill that void, and he brings with him Championship experience and goalscoring pedigree that would make him a major asset for Pompey.

Indeed, having that with someone who knows plenty about the division may help some of those players in the Portsmouth squad adapt to this step-up.

Beyond that, the club also ought to have some hope that they could get that deal done, given the success he had at Fratton Park, which may make a reunion appealing to him.

His contract situation also makes him affordable for Pompey, so that could help them pull this off as well.

However, things may change if one of those linked clubs do win promotion to the Premier League, the chance to prove himself in the top-flight that he has missed out on at Bournemouth may be too good for him to turn down, which may have a major influence on his future, and Portsmouth's hopes of signing him in the next few months.

Ben Wignall

Going into next season, Portsmouth have 17 contracted first-team players (which includes some individuals on the fringes who may be moved on), so that's a decent nucleus of a side for John Mousinho to build around.

Considering the strength of Pompey's loan signings this past season though, with the likes of Abu Kamara and Alex Robertson starring, as well as Tino Anjorin and Myles Peart-Harris also playing parts, you'd imagine that reinforcements will be needed in the final third to add to the likes of Paddy Lane and Colby Bishop.

And in the form of Lowe, Portsmouth could add some much-needed Championship experience, with quite a few of their first-teamers not exactly having too much game-time under their belts in the second tier of English football.

Lowe will no doubt remain a popular figure at Fratton Park for his 29 goals in 119 appearances for them in a two-and-a-half year stint on the south coast, and he developed into an even better player after departing for the Championship.

The only issue is that there is set to be plenty of fellow Championship competition for Lowe's services, and perhaps clubs that can offer the forward quite a lot more in terms of wages.

If Portsmouth weren't able to get Abu Kamara back from Norwich though, Mousinho could potentially use Paddy Lane on one flank and Lowe on the other, and that would be a dangerous combination for Championship full-backs to deal with - he could even be a potential Kamara upgrade given his experience.