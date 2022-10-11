“A potential appointment that intrigues me” – Middlesbrough fan pundit issues verdict as 41-year-old reportedly closes in on managerial vacancy

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

According to Football Insider, Michael Carrick is closing in on the managerial vacancy at Middlesbrough as advanced talks continue between all parties.

The 41-year-old, whose management experience only stretches as far as three games in interim charge of Manchester United’s first-team in 2021, is believed to be Boro’s top target now, despite Rob Edwards being heavily mentioned in the days following Chris Wilder’s sacking last week.

Carrick was a first-team coach at United for a number of years, working alongside now-Ipswich Town head coach Kieran McKenna on Jose Mourinho and then Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s coaching staff, before departing when Ralf Rangnick was handed the reins on an interim basis in December 2021.

And whilst he perhaps wouldn’t be her ideal first-choice candidate to replace Wilder in the dugout, FLW’s Boro fan pundit Dana Malt believes that Carrick’s potential incoming could deliver the goods, especially if he brings in some experience alongside him.

“It’s an appointment with potential, and Boro do have history with giving a young, up and coming coach their first taste of senior management,” Dana explained.

“We did so with Bryan Robson and Steve McClaren and Aitor Karanka as well, so it’s not unfamiliar territory for Boro.

“We need to make sure though whoever comes in fits the structure of this football club because that is ultimately where Chris Wilder fell short, so if it is Carrick then I really hope he is more-than willing to work with Kieran Scott (director of football).

“I like the idea of Carrick bringing Mike Phelan and Rene Meulsensteen with him as well, that has the potential to be a really good blend in terms of experience alongside a newcomer to management, so that is something that Boro failed to deliver when they appointed Jonathan Woodgate and then Robbie Keane alongside him,

“It was never going to work as it was inexperience alongside inexperience, so with the potential of Carrick and Phelan and Meulensteen, I think that’s a good blend.

“So, it’s a potential appointment that intrigues me, I wouldn’t say the excitement is there quite yet as there’s quite a lot to learn about Michael Carrick as a coach, but it’s definitely interesting and I feel like it’s right up Boro’s street.”

The Verdict

Carrick definitely has the potential to be a good appointment, and it makes a change from a struggling Championship club going for more experience to try and arrest a slump.

He has spent a few years learning off Jose Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, and that similar experience has done Kieran McKenna no harm as he’s gone to Ipswich Town in League One and is working wonders with them.

If he’s also able to bring in a man with the experience of Mike Phelan as well, then that would be an even bigger plus point because he has really been there and done it in the top flight, and it would mean Carrick has a solid right-hand man to rely on.

Even though it is by no means a done deal yet, Carrick looks likely to be the one to replace Wilder, and he’s definitely got the pedigree to be a successful head coach.