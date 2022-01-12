‘A possibility’ – Pundit fires transfer warning at West Bromwich Albion

Former West Bromwich Albion player Kevin Phillips believes that Sam Johnstone’s future may not be with the club.

The former Baggies forward has warned that Johnstone, who is out of contract at the end of the season, could see him leaving as early as this January.

The goalkeeper has shown no indication that he is going to sign a new contract with the club, thus leaving Valerien Ismael the decision whether to sell the player now or risk losing him for nothing in the Summer.

“There is always a possibility. Money talks, and with the situation the way it is, if a big-money offer came, from a business point of view, sometimes it’s hard to turn down,” said Phillips, via West Brom News.

“I hope he doesn’t leave, I hope he stays and tries to see the job through and help them get promoted. It’s so hard to predict.

“If a big club came in, I’m pretty sure he’d want something to happen. Until that window closes, anything could happen. Gut feeling, I don’t think he’ll leave.”

Johnstone has appeared in 24 of West Brom’s Championship games so far this season, but he might have played his final game for the club, if any offer is received for the player. In that event it will be difficult to turn it down given the cost of losing him for free in the Summer.

West Brom are embroiled in a promotion battle as the club looks to go straight back into the Premier League after only a one-year absence.

Ismael’s side are winless in three league games, which has seen them slip down to fourth place, and are now six points away from the automatic promotion places.

West Brom were also eliminated from the FA Cup last weekend, losing 2-1 to Premier League outfit Brighton & Hove Albion.

Their next game comes in the league as they face a trip to QPR on January 15.

The Verdict

Phillips is spot on that it is very possible Johnstone leaves this window. West Brom have left themselves with very little option but to sell if an offer does arrive for the goalkeeper.

Money talks in football and Johnstone was linked with a move to a Premier League side in December.

If Tottenham, West Ham or Newcastle come knocking on the door then that offer will be very tempting for Johnstone, who will surely push for an immediate move instead of waiting until the Summer when the chance may be gone.