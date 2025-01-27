This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Luton Town are seeking the signing of St Gallen forward Willem Geubbels before the January transfer window closes.

According to Foot Mercato, the two clubs are in advanced talks over a potential deal ahead of the 3 February deadline.

The 23-year-old is in his third season in the Swiss top flight, having scored 17 times from 63 league appearances.

It has also been reported by Sky Sports earlier this month that the Hatters will face competition from rivals Leeds United, Norwich City and West Brom in the race to his signature.

Willem Geubbels - St Gallen league goals and appearances (per Fbref.com) Season Appearances (Starts) Goals (Assists) 2022-23 17 (2) 2 (0) 2023-24 32 (26) 8 (5) 2024-25 14 (12) 7 (2) As of January 27th

Willem Geubbels transfer verdict

When asked about the potential signing of Geubbels, FLW’s Luton fan pundit Simon Mills claimed that it is a move he’d like to see.

He believes the team needs strengthen in attack, but hopes that it won’t be the only area of Matt Bloomfield’s side that the club looks to improve in the final week of the window.

“So I think this is a positive signing for Luton Town, if it all comes together,” Mills told Football League World.

“I’ve said before that we need someone to come in in the striker to push Elijah [Adebayo] and Carlton Morris because they are not firing, they have not been on form.

“I don’t know if that’s a case of ‘I’m going to be in the starting lineup because there’s no competition’.

“I think it’s positive, I think it’s a step in the right direction, but I also think that we also need more than to just sign a striker.

“There’s other areas of the pitch that need to be addressed and Luton Town are going to have to be active in the remaining transfer window in order to try and save ourselves from relegation.”

Luton are currently 23rd in the Championship table, three points adrift from safety.

Added firepower needed at Luton

Geubbels could prove a smart signing for Luton, especially with the team struggling for goals as much as they are.

The Hatters have just 29 from 29 games, which is a record they must improve if they are to survive this season.

The Frenchman has played well in the Swiss league, and has a track record of finding the back of the net, including scoring seven in 14 this year.

If Luton can win the race to his signature, then it will be a boost to their survival chances this season.