This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

After completing a number of head-turning deals during the transfer window, Hull City were quickly touted as dark horses.

Throughout the summer, Liam Rosenior and his team introduced 11 new faces to the MKM Stadium. The most expensive of which came on deadline day, as explosive winger, Jaden Philogene made the permanent switch from Aston Villa for around £5 million.

Other notable additions include Aaron Connolly from Brighton, Xavier Simons from Chelsea, and Scott Twine on loan from Burnley.

Hull City - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Jaden Philogene Aston Villa Permanent Aaron Connolly Brighton Permanent Ryan Allsop Cardiff City Permanent Jason Lokilo Sparta R. Permanent Xavier Simons Chelsea Permanent James Furlong Brighton Permanent Tyler Morton Liverpool Loan Liam Delap Man City Loan Ruben Vinagre Sporting CP Loan Scott Twine Burnley Loan Bora Aydinlik Fenerbahce Loan

Hull's new-look squad has started the new Championship season well, as they aim for their first Premier League promotion since 2016.

The Tigers' curtain raiser saw them fall just short against Norwich City, before they were upset by Doncaster Rovers in the Carabao Cup, however, this was not a sign of things to come.

A subsequent 4-2 rout of Sheffield Wednesday preceded an impressive triumph at Ewood Park. City's final bout before the international break saw them scalp title favourites, Leicester City at the King Power Stadium.

Their early-season form has propelled them into the top six.

What do Hull City fans think of Liam Delap?

Liam Delap was one of the new players brought in last month. Last season, the Manchester City starlet spent time on loan at Stoke City and Preston North End, underwhelming on both occasions.

Throughout the campaign, the 20-year-old played 38 matches and netted just four times. However, he already looks like eclipsing that total this time around. Delap has scored twice and assisted once in five league outings.

FLW's Hull City Fan Pundit, Ant Northgraves, had his say on Delap's impact in black and amber. "Liam Delap’s been a pleasant surprise. We were told by Preston fans and Stoke fans that he wasn’t great, but he came with high praise from Pep Guardiola, who I don’t think is the type of manager who will heap praise on players just for the sake of it.

"I was skeptical, as I had based my opinion on what other fans had said, as you tend to do, but he’s been great."

He added: "I just love how freakishly fast he is for how tall he is. He’s strong, he’s confident, he wants to run at his defender, he holds up the ball brilliantly, and on the turn, he’s amazing - he turns defenders inside out.

"You can tell that he’s got a point to prove this season, and I think he’s going to be one of our most crucial players come the end of the year."

Will Liam Delap fulfill his potential?

It is too early to tell where Delap's career will take him, however, he does seem to have massive potential.

This campaign is crucial for the 20-year-old, who will want to bounce back from disappointment and show the world exactly what he is capable of at senior level after catching the eye for youth sides previously.

A relatively tough run awaits the Tigers after the two-week hiatus, so Delap will need to continue his impressive form in order to make people truly take note.