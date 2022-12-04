“A player worth pursuing” – Burnley set sights on Coventry City star: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Burnley are considering a January move for Coventry City striker Viktor Gyokeres, as per a Patreon report from journalist Alan Nixon.

The 24-year-old has emerged as a top target for Vincent Kompany as he looks to bolster his attacking options for what remains of this Championship campaign.

Gyokeres is the second-tier’s joint-top goalscorer, having managed nine in 17 games thus far for the Sky Blues.

As per a recent Football League World exclusive, Crystal Palace, Everton, Southampton and West Ham are all keeping an eye on the exciting striker as the January transfer window edges closer to its opening.

Three of our writers here at FLW have shared their thoughts on Gyokeres and whether or not he would be a good signing at Turf Moor…

Billy Mulley

Gyokeres would be an excellent signing at Burnley when January opens its door, with the 24-year-old perhaps the best the division has to offer as things stand.

Possessing all the desirable qualities a striker can have at this level, he also has an incredibly high ceiling with his potential making him even more of a potential brilliant addition.

However, this would not be an easy deal to complete, with Gyokeres a central figure within an ambitious Coventry side, who will have promotion to the Premier League in their sights too.

They also face competition from the higher level, which can only lower Burnley’s chances at this stage, with Gyokeres likely to come with a massive price tag.

Completing the signing of Gyokeres would be great for the Clarets but it does not seem massively likely.

Adam Jones

This is probably a wise signing considering both Jay Rodriguez and Ashley Barnes are 33.

Gyokeres seems like the natural long-term successor for both of them and with Halil Dervisoglu being linked with a return to Turkey, Kompany should be pushing hard to get a deal over the line.

He may cost a considerable amount – but they should have a decent amount of money left over from the summer following the sales of some high-profile figures.

By signing the Coventry man, they would be boosting their own promotion chances whilst disarming one of their potential rivals of a crucial asset.

Already proving himself at this level, he could be a decent asset in the Premier League too considering his age. This makes him a decent long-term addition if they can get this deal over the line.

Toby Wilding

This does feel like it would be a very good signing for Burnley if they can get it done.

You feel they are slightly lacking depth in the centre forward area at Turf Moor, with Jay Rodriguez and Ashley Barnes their only senior options in that area, meaning there is little scope to rotate, which may be a concern with regards to fitness issues.

Adding someone such as Gyokeres would help to rectify that, and at his age, he could offer something different to what Vincent Kompany’s side currently have with regards to those attacking options.

Indeed, with Gykorers once again enjoying a high scoring campaign in the Championship with Coventry, he ought to be capable of making the sort of impact at Turf Moor in front of goal, that makes him a player worth pursuing for Burnley.