‘A player worth investing in’ – Norwich City set sights on influential EFL midfielder

Norwich City have been credited with an interest in MK Dons midfielder Scott Twine, as per an exclusive Football League World report.

The report states that Burnley and Rangers are also in pursuit of the exciting attacking midfielder, with several Championship clubs monitoring his situation too.

A Nottinghamshire Live report revealed that Nottingham Forest held interest in the exciting midfielder in January.

Twine has scored 13 times and has registered nine assists for the Dons this season, proving to be a vital part of Liam Manning’s side.

Three of our writers here at FLW have shared their thoughts regarding Norwich’s interest in Twine…

Adam Jones

Twine has been difference class this season with 13 goals and eight assists in 28 league appearances, an astonishing total the 22-year-old can be proud of.

For the Canaries, this could be a shrewd acquisition because he still has plenty of room to improve at 22 and it does look as though he’s already destined for the second tier.

Whether he’s ready for the top tier remains to be seen at the moment though and this point is particularly relevant with Dean Smith’s men giving themselves a fighting chance of survival.

It would seem like a waste to purchase him and not utilise him – but if they can loan him out to a second-tier side (if they remain in the PL) and see how he develops – then this could be a player worth investing in.

This signing would definitely be one with one eye on the long term though.

Charlie Gregory

Scott Twine has been having an incredible time of it in the EFL and he is arguably now one of the most exciting players in his position in all three leagues.

Norwich would be a great move for him and while, based on his talent, I don’t doubt he would be able to step up to Premier League football in time I’m also not sure if it would be too soon and too much of a change.

However, considering Norwich are battling relegation and could end up in the Championship by the time he penned a deal with them, I feel it would be a superb deal. Twine is definitely ready for the next level and I feel he could thrive. In a team like the Canaries’ – which would certainly be battling for promotion again if they were demoted – he could be a real asset

Ned Holmes

This move just makes a lot of sense to me.

Todd Cantwell’s future at Norwich is uncertain after he left to join Bournemouth on loan in January and with Emi Buendia departing in the summer, adding more spark in midfield could make sense in the upcoming window.

There’s an awful lot to like about Scott Twine, not least the goals and assists that he provides, and I’d expect to see him rising up the EFL divisions very soon.

I’m not convinced that a Premier League move is right for him just yet though, so the Canaries’ interest could well hinge on where they’re playing their football next season.

If they’re a Championship club, this is a move that could serve them well in their push to bounce back up to the top flight.

Should they survive, I’m not sure that Twine is the right target.