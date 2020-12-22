‘A player with a growing reputation’ – Bristol City in race with Crystal Palace and West Brom for 27-goal forward: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Bristol City are reportedly one of a number sides interested in Bodo-Glimt striker Kasper Junker as the January window approaches.

The Danish forward scored 27 goals and provided 11 assists in the most recent Eliteserien season.

According to TEAMtalk, the Robins are keen but face competition from the likes of West Brom and Crystal Palace.

So, would he be a good signing for City? And do they need him?

We quizzed our FLW writers on just that…

Phil Spencer

This would definitely be a good move.

Kasper Junker is a player with a growing reputation and so it’s no surprise that clubs are keen to sign him.

For Bristol City he could be a shrewd addition.

To score 27 goals in 28 appearances this term is quite remarkable and it definitely seems that he’d add a cutting edge to the Robins’ attack.

It could be tough to strike a deal with such interest, but it’s definitely one that should be pursued.

Chris Thorpe

Given the clear lack of goals from Bristol City’s offensive players, you could argue that a new outlet needs to be brought in.

Junker’s goal scoring record abroad speaks for itself but the real question is whether he can make the step up to playing in England or not.

Norweigan football is nowhere near as physical as the Championship and he would need to be up to the task in order to nail down a starting spot in a very competitive position at Ashton Gate.

I do think the Robins will be active during the window but I’m not sure if Junker is the man they need as I think they would rather bring in someone with a bit more experience of playing in the EFL.

Toby Wilding

This could be a smart signing for them to make.

The Robins have not really enjoyed the benefits of a particularly prolific goalscorer so far this season, and you feel that is something they may need to change if they are to challenge for a play-off place this season.

As a result, you can certainly understand why they might be interested in someone with Junker’s recent return, particularly given it came while helping Bodo-Glimt to the Norwegian title, which suggests he could handle the pressure of the promotion race.

It is also worth noting that with several other Championship sides keen on the striker, this could come back to bite Bristol City hard if they are not the ones to win the race for his signature, and that is something you feel they will want to avoid.