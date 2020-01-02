‘A player who embodies the badge’ – These Reading fans react to performance of 23-y/o against Fulham

Reading won their fourth successive league game on New Year’s Day as they defeated Fulham 2-1 at Craven Cottage to move up to 14th place in the Championship.

Goals from John Swift and Charlie Adam secured the three points for the Royals in West London, with Mark Bowen’s side establishing themselves as one of the in-form teams in the division.

Reading are now unbeaten in six, and are just five points off the play-off places. The Berkshire side have conceded two goals in five games.

One player who showed his strengths in attack for Reading was Yakou Meite, with the 23-year-old putting in another assured performance for the Royals on the right hand side. Here is what the Ivorian said after the win:

We are Reading !! 🔵⚪️ — La brute (@Yaks75) January 1, 2020

Meite won ten of his aerial duels during the game, three more than any other Reading player.

Here are how the Royals fans responded to his performance on Twitter…

Getting promoted** think you spelt it wrong — Lewis Chatten-Smith (@SIWEL_YEEZY) January 1, 2020

You beautiful man ! URZZZZZZ — ElmParkRoyals (@ElmParkRoyals) January 1, 2020

A player who embodies the badge and the fans. The upgraded Simon Cox who also gave everything for the club. — Michael Hunter (@Michael_BHunter) January 1, 2020

You are a legend sir!! — Nick (@NickTurns65) January 1, 2020

Reading in the Prem next season, you love to see it. — Christie Y’all Know 🗡 (@halllwachi) January 1, 2020

You are Reading Yak 😉 — Dan Iremonger (@dpiinteriors) January 1, 2020