‘A player who can fire 15 to 20 goals’ – Sheffield Wednesday striker receives high praise after 1-0 win over Bolton Wanderers

Lee Gregory scored the only goal of the game as Sheffield Wednesday beat Bolton Wanderers 1-0 on Saturday.

Darren Moore’s men were able to close the gap between themselves and the play-off places as a result with Bolton Wanderers falling away from them simultaneously. The Owls have struggled to capitalise on the excellent start to the season they made but getting one over a direct rival in play-off pushing Bolton was a much needed scalp for Moore.

Gregory arrived this summer from Stoke City where the 33-year-old flattered to deceive in two seasons at the bet365 Stadium and has found himself in an intense battle for places with Florian Kamberi, Callum Paterson and Saido Berahino. The latter two in that trio started alongside him on Saturday and struggled to cause the Bolton backline consistent problems.

Gregory gobbled up the games clearest chance by far with an instinctive first touch finish at the near post after a defensive splitting driven cross from Jack Hunt picked him out.

Wednesday’s much needed victory was a topic of conversation on this afternoon’s Weekend Review on FLW TV, and writer Ben Wignall explained that he sees a lot of potential in the Owls if they can get the best out of Gregory.

Ben Wignall said: “Lee Gregory is the type of player who can fire 15 to 20 goals.

“(On the win) This is what we expected to see from Sheffield Wednesday at the start of the season. When they’ve got the fans behind them at Hillsborough we expect them to grind out these games. Only three shots on target between the two teams. Darren Moore needs to settle on a consistent XI and then the results will come.”

It will be interesting to see if the Owls can build on Saturday’s result at AFC Wimbledon at the weekend and if Lee Gregory can start scoring more regularly in their push.

