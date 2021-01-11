‘A player that’s consistently impressed me’ – Wolves rival Leeds United and others for EFL talent: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Wolves are one of four Premier League sides interested in signing Middlesbrough’s Marcus Tavernier, according to a report from TEAMtalk.

The report claims that in addition to the Molineux outfit, Leeds United, Everton and Leicester City have registered their interest in the 21-year-old.

But would he be a good signing for Wolves?

Our FLW writers share their thoughts…

Alfie Burns

I really rate Tavernier. He’s a player that’s consistently impressed me at Boro, even when things weren’t going their way last year in the Championship.

However, ready for the Premier League? I’m not sure. I’d like to see him give it another 18 months in the Championship to really nail his development.

In time, he will be ready.

Then, onto Wolves… who don’t really need to target this kind of deal.

Nuno needs a forward and a centre-back, not a player like Tavernier.

In Morgan Gibbs-White, they’ve got a very similar player, who might even be a touch better than Tavernier.

I think signing him would just be a waste of time.

Jacob Potter

I have my doubts about this one.

Tavernier is a player that has shown some promise with Middlesbrough this season, but with three goals and three assists in 25 appearances for Neil Warnock’s side, I’m not sure he’s ready for the Premier League just yet.

He’s still relatively early into his professional career though, so it’s important that he’s looking to find regular game time in the future to further his development.

Wolves already have some strong options available to them, and I’m not convinced that they’d be able to give him the regular game time he needs at the moment.

He should stay put with Middlesbrough for now, as they’re certainly in with a serious chance of a top-six finish this term in the Championship.

Chris Thorpe

I think he would be a great addition with the future in mind, as the young attacker has flourished under Neil Warnock at Middlesbrough this term.

He has added good end product to his game this season and is capable of playing in various positions, a factor which is sure to interest Nuno Santo at Wolves.

I think he would perhaps be better off staying in the Championship for a few more years and maybe a deal could be put in place for the player to sign and then spend the rest of the campaign back on loan with Boro.

At 21 he still has a lot of room to improve and I definitely think this would be a sound investment for Wolves to make as they seek to provide competition for Adama Traore on the right-hand side.