‘A player that obviously knows the Championship well’ – Fulham set for summer tug-of-war with Newcastle and Sheffield United: The verdict

George Dagless

It could be worth a go, for sure.

Russell is a player that obviously knows the Championship well and it’s apparent he’s been doing a good job over in the States since moving there.

He’s still got plenty to give in this country, though, and I would argue it makes sense for Fulham to be looking at his type of player as they head back to the Championship.

He’s available on a free, as well, so that should work in their favour and we’ll have to just wait and see what happens in the summer as to whether he comes back to these shores and whether he picks Fulham or a club like Newcastle who are also keen.

Jordan Rushworth

This could be a potentially wise signing for Fulham to make this summer, with Jonny Russell a player that has a lot of experience under his belt at Championship level following his spell with Derby County prior to his move to the MLS.

The forward is someone that has the ability to chip in with around five to ten goals for his side per season, and that is the type of output that you need from your supporting attacking players if you are going to earn promotion from the Championship. While he is also someone that can create chances in the final third for his teammates.

Russell still has two or three years left him at a high level you feel and he is a player that has the quality to come back to English football at a high level despite having left for the MLS a few years ago now. The forward’s form for Sporting Kansas has been largely consistent throughout his time with them.

This is perhaps not the most exciting potential signing for Fulham to make, but they have lacked a cutting edge in the final third this season. Russell is someone that could help them to address that issue in the Championship next term.

Ben Wignall

I definitely think Russell could be useful but I’m not sure Fulham fans would be happy with bringing in a 31-year-old from the MLS.

Russell was a very good forward for Derby in his five years at Pride Park and he’s carried on scoring and creating goals across the pond, but he’s not going to go to a team like Fulham and be a starting player.

Even though he has the likes of Ivan Cavaleiro, Bobby Decordova-Reid, and the emerging talent Fabio Carvalho, Scott Parker will need to bolster his attacking options with Ademola Lookman going back to RB Leipzig.

For a cut-price fee or a free transfer, Fulham could definitely do worse than Russell but I also think they could do a lot better so I’d probably look elsewhere if I was them.