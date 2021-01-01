‘A player that is clearly destined for the Premier League’ – West Ham set to battle Palace for EFL attacker: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

West Ham United are reportedly interested in signing QPR attacker Bright Osayi-Samuel in the January transfer window.

The 23-year-old is out of contract in the summer and, according to TEAMtalk, the R’s are ready to sell him this month.

It is understood that West Ham and Crystal Palace are both keen on Osayi-Samuel.

So, would he be a good signing for the Hammers?

We asked our FLW writers for their thoughts…

George Harbey

This could be a good signing.

West Ham obviously have some really exciting options going forward in Said Benrahma, Jarrod Bowen and Michail Antonio.

Osayi-Samuel would be another positive addition, though, and given his contract situation at QPR, they would be daft not to go in for him.

He contributed to a very decent amount of goals in the Championship last season, and was one of the most dangerous wingers in the league.

To bring in a player of his quality for a cut-price fee would be a coup.

Jacob Potter

Do they really need another winger?

West Ham already have some strong options in a similar position to Osayi-Samuel, so I’m not sure this would be a wise move.

There is no doubting that Osayi-Samuel is capable of playing his football in the Premier League, but I don’t think West Ham would be the ideal destination for him at this moment in time.

The Hammers already have the likes of Jarrod Bowen and Said Benrahma available to them, and I just couldn’t see Osayi-Samuel getting in the starting XI ahead of them.

It would be a wasted move for all parties involved, and I would look at other options if I were the QPR winger.

Sam Rourke

He’d be a cracking signing for the Hammers.

He’s a player that is clearly destined for the Premier League and is someone who has plenty of time to develop and mature in the top-flight.

Osayi-Samuel is undoubtedly QPR’s chief attacking threat with his pace and trickery down the flank often causing real issues for opposition defences.

I guess my only qualm with this potential deal is whether the Hammers can offer him guaranteed game-time from the off, with West Ham already possessing a number of wingers.

He’s too good a player to be languishing on the bench, so there could be better options for BOS out there, but it’d still be a top, top signing for the Hammers nonetheless.