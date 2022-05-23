“A player that deserves a higher-level move” – Huddersfield Town closing in on deal for 26-year-old: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Huddersfield Town are closing in on signing Cheltenham Town defender Will Boyle.

As per GloucestershireLive, the Terriers have emerged as favourites for the 26-year-old’s signature, with the Cheltenham captain set to become a free agent this summer.

Boyle made 31 appearances for Cheltenham Town in League One this season, with his height from set-pieces allowing him to score four goals this campaign.

The 6ft3 defender previously came through the youth ranks at Huddersfield, but failed to breakthrough as a regular first team player at the John Smiths Stadium, eventually leaving for Cheltenham in 2017.

With that being said, we asked three of our writers here at FLW for their thoughts on Boyle’s potential return to Huddersfield, and whether or not he was good enough for the step up in levels.

Declan Harte

Boyle’s first stint at Huddersfield showed some promise but ultimately the move away to Cheltenham was the best move for all parties involved.

But the Terriers have obviously been keeping tabs on his progress since departing in 2017 and have been impressed with his performances.

This would be a solid addition to the team, but Boyle doesn’t strike as an obvious upgrade on any starting players at Huddersfield.

However, he could make for a good option to pad out the squad as injury issues did leave Carlos Corberan’s side a little short at crucial times this season.

Boyle has also improved quite a lot since his first stint at the John Smith Stadium, so should be ready for the step up back into the squad.

Billy Mulley

Huddersfield Town have developed a habit of developing experienced defenders into absolute machines, with Matty Pearson and Tom Leeds thriving within the backline at the john Smith’s Stadium this season.

Certainly a player that deserves a higher-level move, Will Boyle has been excellent for the Robins this season, forming an excellent relationship with Mattie Pollock.

A tough-tackling, defensively resilient centre-back, Boyle has all of the defensive capabilities to justify a move to the higher level, whilst he has also progressed as a ball carrier this season.

If Huddersfield secure promotion to the Premier League, then I am not too sure if this is a move for them, although still within the realms of possibility.

It would be a shock if Boyle is not plying his trade in the Championship next season.

Ned Holmes

This all depends on which division Huddersfield are playing in next season.

Will Boyle would be a good signing if they’re in the Championship but should they win promotion to the Premier League, I’m not convinced he’s the right option.

The step up from League One to the top flight is a massive one and tough to make for a centre-back, who can be exposed.

There’s lots to like about Boyle and his physicality would make him a useful option for the Terriers in the second tier but I worry that he’d struggle at Premier League level.

With survival the aim if they do win promotion, it seems a huge risk to bring in a League One centre-back.