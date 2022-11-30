“A player of his quality in League One would be great” – Derby County fan pundit issues verdict on potential transfer return for Huddersfield Town man

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk’ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Derby County are already said to have an eye on the January transfer window with a month until the market opens, with ex-midfielder Duane Holmes being eyed up.

That is according to a report from Alan Nixon, who claims that the American midfielder is also wanted by the Rams’ divisional rivals Sheffield Wednesday, but that figures at Pride Park are keeping tabs on any developments that occur and they could be preparing to swoop themselves.

The 28-year-old of course used to ply his trade for County after they signed him from Scunthorpe in 2018, before spending two-and-a-half years with the club in the Championship.

Holmes featured 83 times in all competitions and scored six goals for Derby, but departed in January 2021 for Huddersfield Town – the team he started his career at.

Considering he has appeared in every single Championship match so far this season for the Terriers, League One interest in Holmes may come as somewhat of a surprise.

If it were to materialise though, a return to Derby for the 28-year-old would be a great move according to FLW’s County fan pundit Liam Allwood.

“I’d happily take Duane Holmes back,” Liam said.

“I think a player of his quality in League One would be great, he’s quite versatile so he can play in that central midfield role, he can play more attacking on the wing, and I think to get another player in of that quality would great.

“He never left Derby on a sour note, the fans never had any issues with him and I think the majority of the fans would be very happy to have him back.”

The Verdict

Whilst Holmes never got much in the way of goal contributions, he always provided an energy in midfield for Derby.

One would say that Paul Warne has enough engine room options at his disposal, but Holmes offers a versatility that could see him occupy different positions on the pitch.

And considering he has been a Championship player for a number of years, a drop into League One could see him be a lot more productive in the final third – especially in a creative team.

You’d have to wonder though why he’d make the move when he’s getting pretty much regular Championship football though, but time will tell as to whether Derby pursue a switch in January.