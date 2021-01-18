‘A player of his ilk is needed’ – Birmingham City keeping tabs on 27-year-old: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Birmingham City are monitoring the situation of Huddersfield Town midfielder Alex Pritchard, as per the Telegraph.

The 27-year-old has struggled for regular game time this season, and has made only five starts under Carlos Corberan.

And with his contract set to expire at the end of the campaign, a quartet of Championship sides are said to be keeping tabs on him.

Birmingham, along with Bristol City, QPR and Derby, are all monitoring Pritchard’s situation at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Here, we discuss Birmingham’s reported interest in Pritchard…

Phil Spencer

This would be a great move for Birmingham City.

Alex Pritchard is a player of undoubted quality at Championship level but he clearly hasn’t hit the heights of late with Huddersfield Town.

Given that his contract is due to expire it would be an ideal move for the Blues who have really struggled for creativity this term.

Whether a move materialises this month of in the summer, Pritchard would offer great value to Aitor Karanka’s side, and given that he’s only started five games for the Terriers, it’s unlikely that they’ll stand in his way.

Alfie Burns

When I look at Pritchard, he’s massively lost his way at Huddersfield.

He needs a move this month and he needs to get to a club that’s going to put their arm around him and make him the centre of their plans.

Birmingham could do with an injection of something this month, but can they afford to be offering Pritchard a chance to try and find his best? Or do they need somebody to come in ready to take on the challenge?

That’s going to be the risk with chasing Pritchard.

A player of his ilk is needed, but whether he’s got the confidence to come in and make a difference is up for debate.

It’s been a lean couple of years and the midfielder looks way off his best.

Jacob Potter

I like the sound of this potential deal.

Birmingham haven’t been anywhere near good enough this season under the management of Aitor Karanka, and reinforcements are certainly needed in the January transfer window.

The likes of Lukas Jutkiewicz and Scott Hogan only have five goals between them this season, which hints that the Blues are lacking a creative spark to provide them with the service they need.

Signing Pritchard would address this problem, and I think he’d be an excellent addition to their squad if he can get back to his best.

He’s shown glimpses of his quality with Huddersfield in recent seasons, but hasn’t been given a consistent amount of game time to see him at his best.

I think this could be a shrewd bit of business by Birmingham if they can get this deal completed.