“A player in the mould of Antonio” – West Ham hoping to take advantage of Stoke contract situation: The verdict

West Ham United are interested in Stoke City forward Jacob Brown, Football League World has exclusively revealed.

Brown’s contract expires next summer and Stoke are understood to be keen to tie him down amid growing interest.

FLW understands that West Ham, Brentford and Burnley are keen on capitalising on the 24-year-old’s contract situation.

But would be a good signing for the Hammers? And is he good enough for the Premier League?

Our FLW writers share their thoughts…

Adam Jones

David Moyes needed to address this area in January so the fact the forward position is seemingly being focused on can only be good news for West Ham fans.

With 12 goals and four assists in 42 league appearances this term, it’s not exactly a total that screams Premier League standard despite how respectable that record is.

However, they may be competing in Europe again next term so they need depth and at 24, the forward will only get better so if they can negotiate a cut-price deal for his services, this is a deal that may be worth pursuing.

They shouldn’t devote too much energy into this deal if it’s a tough one to negotiate though.

Ben Wignall

Brown has a decent Championship goal tally this season with 12 to his name, but if I’m a West Ham fan and potentially seeing my team in the Champions League next year then I’d be wanting someone with a bit more experience than Brown.

Make no mistake about it, Brown is at an age where he can improve and he’s now a full Scotland international and he’s scoring goals, but it’s hard to see him plying his trade for an English team who play in Europe.

The Hammers are definitely lacking at the top end of the pitch – they have a lot of wingers and attacking midfielders but when it comes to strikers it is just Michail Antonio there and he has no competition.

Brown is definitely a player in the mould of Antonio – a hard worker with an eye for goal – but I think a move to a club like that would be aiming a bit too high and David Moyes should probably aim for someone with some goalscoring experience in the top flight.

Toby Wilding

This is an interesting one to consider from a West Ham perspective.

The Hammers have been badly lacking an alternative to Michail Antonio this season, and Brown may have the potential to fill that void, given he does seem to have a similar presence in attack to the West Ham man.

However, it is worth noting that this is the first season Brown has reached double figures in terms of goals during a season, meaning it could be a risk to rely on him to make the step up to the Premier League already.

Even so, with time still remaining for Antonio at West Ham, Brown would not have to step in as a first choice immediately, meaning he could have the chance to adapt to this level and become something of a one for the future, which means David Moyes and co. may not want to rule this one out just yet.