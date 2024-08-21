This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Burnley’s Johann Berg Gudmundsson is set to depart the club before the end of the summer transfer window.

According to Sacha Tovolieri, the winger is closing in on a move to Saudi Arabia.

The Iceland international has been with the club since 2016, joining from Charlton Athletic, and has made over 200 appearances for the Lancashire outfit.

However, his time at Turf Moor looks to be coming to an end after eight years, with a deal believed to be imminent.

The 33-year-old made 26 appearances in the Premier League last season, and even featured in the team’s 5-0 win over Cardiff City last weekend (all stats from Fbref).

Johann Berg Gudmundsson - Burnley league goals and appearances (per Fbref.com) Season Appearances (Starts) Goals (Assists) 2017-18 35 (32) 2 (8) 2018-19 29 (19) 3 (6) 2019-20 12 (6) 1 (1) 2020-21 22 (16) 2 (0) 2021-22 18 (13) 0 (1) 2022-23 37 (23) 4 (6) 2023-24 26 (12) 1 (3) 2024-25 1 (0) 1 (0)

Johann Berg Gudmundsson transfer verdict

FLW’s Burnley fan pundit Nathan Rogers admitted his surprise at the impending departure of Gudmundsson.

However, he believes that there will be no hard feelings over the transfer, and that he will be remembered fondly by supporters for the role he’s played for the club over the years.

“I’m a little bit surprised when I saw the news because only recently he just re-signed for us,” Rogers told Football League World.

“In the grand scheme of things, he’s a player in the twilight of his career.

“He’s probably going to get limited minutes throughout the season, there are better players ahead of him.

“Can I blame him for taking the money? I’m assuming he’s going to get big wages, and hopefully set his family up for life.

“So I’m not going to blame him, I’m going to wish him all the best.

“He’s been a phenomenal servant for the club.

“He’s been a part of some of our best memories in recent years, an integral part of that.

“And I’d say he’ll always be a fond favourite among the Clarets, so I wish Gudmundsson all the best.”

Johann Berg Gudmundsson’s importance to Burnley

Gudmundsson immediately cemented himself as an important part of the team under Sean Dyche following his 2016 arrival from the Addicks.

The forward ultimately fell down the pecking order over the years, featuring just 18 times as the team was relegated to the Championship in 2022.

But he was revitalised under Vincent Kompany in their promotion clinching campaign, playing 37 times as they came first in the table in the 2022/23 season.

But a lack of recent game time suggests that he has now drifted back down the Burnley squad, meaning his absence won’t have too big of an impact on Scott Parker’s side.

Gudmundsson deal works for all parties

Gudmundsson has been a great servant for Burnley since joining the club eight years ago.

But now is a good time for him to move on, as there are options ahead of him in Parker’s squad, so game time likely would’ve been limited this year.

This will be a new opportunity for Gudmundsson as he enters the final few years of his career, and offers him the chance to make good money.

Supporters will remember him fondly due to the role he played in helping the club maintain its place in the Premier League under Dyche, as well as sealing promotion in 2023 with Kompany in charge.