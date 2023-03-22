This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Tony Cascarino has tipped Burnley boss Vincent Kompany to replace Antonio Conte at Tottenham.

Speaking to The Times, the former Millwall and Chelsea striker urged Spurs to consider the Belgian.

He said: “In the past Tottenham have just made an obvious choice, picking managers with the best CVs, but it’s time for them to be brave, especially as Harry Kane may well depart, which would create a completely new dynamic at the club.

“I think Vincent Kompany would be an excellent appointment after his miraculous feats at Burnley this season. He had little money but transformed them, adopting a new playing style.”

So, would Kompany be a good appointment for Spurs? And should Burnley fans be worried?

Our FLW writers share their thoughts...

Simmey Hannifin Donaldson

I do think this could be a cause for concern for Burnley.

Although I don't doubt Vincent Kompany's commitment if a club like Spurs come knocking it could be very hard to turn down.

With Spurs looking set to get rid of Conte and having gone down the 'proven winners' route with the Italian and previously Jose Mourinho, those in charge of the club could once again look for an up-and-coming manager in their next appointment.

Vincent Kompany would certainly fit that mould and even though I personally believe it would be a gamble and big step up, I don't think Spurs coming in is out of the question.

Ned Holmes

I can see where Tony Cascarino is coming from here but I do think it's a little too soon to talk about Vincent Kompany taking a job as big as replacing Antonio Conte at Tottenham.

It's true that the Belgian has done a phenomenal job rebuilding the Burnley squad and transforming their style of play after last season's relegation without sacrificing success this season.

The same sort of job is likely to be needed at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium should Conte leave, as expected, this summer.

That said, it is still early days in Kompany's management career and I think it would be best for all involved if he was allowed to continue to develop at Turf Moor.

He's still learning his trade and it's a little too soon for him to make the jump to a big club.

You get the impression that Kompany knows that and, amid consistent links to Manchester City, is willing to be patient and wait for the right move.

I don't think supporters need to lose any sleep.

Sam Rourke

I do think for Spurs that Kompany would be a very good option.

He's been fantastic for Burnley this season and his Clarets side have romped to the Championship title with relative ease and have been a real class above.

Interest in the former Man City defender is no real surprise given his stellar campaign but I do think that the Belgian boss will be keen to stay at Turf Moor and continues the club's progression in the top-flight.

That in mind, I do still think Burnley fans should have a twinge of worry as it's clear he's very much in-demand and if an offer from a sizeable club like Spurs did come in, he'd surely atleast consider it.

For now though, I can't see Kopmany jumping ship despite the speculation so for now, Burnley fans should mostly rest easy.