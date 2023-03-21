This article is part of Football League World's 'The Verdict' series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore has said that the door is open for Stoke City defender Aden Flint to join the club permanently this summer.

Flint joined the Owls for the remainder of the season on loan in January and is currently out of contract with his parent club in the summer.

That means he could be available on a free transfer, with Moore suggesting a permanent deal is very much a possibility.

“It’s a loan agreement, but his contract is up at the end of the season,” Moore said on Flint, via The Star.

“Aden knows that with the level of performance he has been showing that it’s an open door here, really, at the end of the season. There’s nothing closed on it. His performances have been good.

“When he first came we trained him and played him a bit, took him out and now he’s good to go.

“He’s been vital, a wonderful cog to us. His experience playing against whoever, he brings a calmness and a steadiness to the players around him as well which shows that experience.

“For a big fella, and we all talk about his defensive duties, but with the ball at his feet given time and space, he can pick a pass.”

With the above comments in mind, below, three of our FLW writers have assessed whether or not this would be a good deal for the club to do this summer.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

I do think a permanent deal is well worth pursuing for Sheffield Wednesday when it comes to Aden Flint this summer.

Don't get me wrong, at 33, soon to be 34, the club shouldn't be looking to offer him a multi-year contract, but a one-year deal with a club option could make sense.

That statement stands whether or not the Owls go up this season, which it has to be said, is looking likely.

If they were to remain in League One, though, Flint has shown himself more than capable of playing at this level during his loan spell so far.

But, if they were to go up, having played 267 games in the second tier, he could offer the team some valuable experience and knowhow in the division.

He likely wouldn't be a starter every week, but as a back up option and someone in the squad, I'd certainly sign him up.

Billy Mulley

Aden Flint has emerged as a source of consistency since arriving at Hillsborough in a backline that has been dealt blow after blow throughout this season.

Tasked with coming in after Mark McGuinness returned to Cardiff City, he has managed to help his side continue their excellent defensive record and his leadership skills have proved vital this far.

I think a permanent move for Flint would make complete sense and he is someone that has proved to be of Championship quality, whilst the competition levels would be very high once the likes of Ben Heneghan and Michael Ihiekwe return to full fitness.

Flint would help the Owls readapt to the Championship, whilst he can make an impact in the attacking third from set pieces.

If the opportunity presents itself, then Sheffield Wednesday should certainly take it.

Ned Holmes

Signing Aden Flint permanently could make a lot of sense for Sheffield Wednesday.

Darren Moore has been forced to shuffle his defensive line far too often this season and he'll be wary that availability issues could be more costly if they're a Championship club next term.

Flint has proven his quality already and would be a useful player to have next term - even if that is only as a squad option.

He knows the Championship well and offers, amongst other things, significant set piece threat, which will be important.

The 33-year-old is hardly a long-term option but he represents a good stopgap while the Owls try to settle back in the second tier.