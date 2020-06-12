‘A perfect replacement’ – Crystal Palace identify London-born EFL ace as potential Zaha replacement: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Ebere Eze is said to be a “key target” for Crystal Palace this summer, after a hugely impressive campaign for Queens Park Rangers.

The 21-year-old has scored 12 goals and registered eight assists for QPR this season, becoming a hugely influential player for Mark Warburton’s side and one of the best midfielders in the Championship.

The attacking midfielder is likely to be a player in high demand this summer, though, with Newcastle United, West Ham and Spurs among those already having been linked with his signature.

Now, Sky Sports claim that Eze is a “key target” for Palace, who are reportedly interested in signing the £20m-rated playmaker.

Eze’s potential arrival at Selhurst Park would more than likely put Wilfried Zaha’s future in question, with the winger’s signature likely to be contested for this summer.

Here, the FLW team discuss whether Eze would be able to soften the burden of the potential departure of Zaha…

Sam Rourke

Of course, it is going to take someone special to fill Zaha’s boots at Palace.

The wideman is a legend at Selhurst Park and is among the best in the Premier League, so it would be a big void for someone like Eze to fill.

But, there is no denying that Eze is a class act who has all the attributes to cut it at the top level, judging by what he has showcased for Mark Warburton’s side over the last few seasons.

Eze offers creativity and is also a source of goals with the 21-year-old notching 12 goals and eight assists in the Championship so far.

The attacking midfielder would have to be offered time at Palace though if he did join, as there is likely to be an adaptation process for the youngster – it would be unfair to expect him to hit the ground running straight off the bat if he was to fill Zaha’s boots.

With supreme dribbling ability, eye for a pass and a goal, there are not many better candidates in the EFL for Palace to consider, with there no real ceiling on his potential.

Alfie Burns

He’s a different type of player in terms of his favoured position on the pitch, but he would undoubtedly fill the creative void Zaha’s departure would leave.

Eze has enjoyed a fine season under the management of Mark Warburton and managed to find his creative best in West London.

Transferring that into the Premier League would be tough, but Eze has age on his side and all the potential to one day step up to the plate just as Zaha has done in the Premier League.

Both Eze and Zaha in the same side is a mouth-watering prospect, but if it is the former to replace the latter, you can see the logic in that.

Jacob Potter

He’s a player that is more than capable of playing in the Premier League.

Eze has 12 goals and eight assists to his name this season with QPR, and if the Hoops aren’t to win promotion into the top-flight themselves this term, then I can see the youngster leaving the club in the summer.

A move to Crystal Palace could be a tempting proposition for Eze as well, as it’ll give him the opportunity to further his development in the Premier League.

He could be a useful player to have in the squad, as it would ease the weight of expectation to provide the creative spark on Wilfried Zaha’s shoulders.

It would be a smart bit of business by Palace if they get a deal over the line for Eze.

George Harbey

Zaha’s departure would obviously be a massive blow for Palace as he has been so key for them since they returned to the Premier League.

The winger scores goals, majes assists and creates chances, and despite playing in a different position to Zaha, Eze would take up that responsibility with ease.

Eze has a huge talent with a massive future ahead of him, and you would expect him to slot right in at Palace, not only because of their style of play, but because he wouldn’t have to relocate.

Again, Zaha leaving would be a big loss for Palace, there can be no denying that, but bringing in a young, talented, exciting player like Eze would be a statement and he’d be a perfect replacement.