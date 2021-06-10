‘A perfect fit for Marcelo Bielsa’ – Leeds United eye move for 26-year-old EFL player: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Leeds United are interested in making a move for Harrison Reed, according to reports from the Daily Mail.

Despite being part of the Fulham side that suffered relegation from the Premier League, the midfielder was one of the few players who came away from the campaign with any sort of credit.

The 26-year-old moved to West London from Southampton but is being tipped as an ideal addition for Marcelo Bielsa’s side as he looks to add more technical quality to the centre of his midfield.

But would Harrison Reed be a good signing for Leeds United?

The team at FLW have their say…

Jordan Rushworth

This would have the makings of another excellent transfer move by Marcelo Bielsa. Reed is a player that has demonstrated he belongs in the Premier League with some of his performances for Fulham last term showing that he has the right attributes in and out of possession to be an asset to a top-flight side.

Reed would not be able to ask for a better coach to work under than Bielsa and you could imagine his game being taken to another level by the Leeds manager. He seems to fit in perfectly with the style of play that the Whites deploy and it might be a seamless transition for him to go into the middle of their midfield.

Leeds have to kick on again this summer and not rest on their achievements so far under Bielsa. If they are going to continue to make progress in the top-flight then they will need to keep refreshing their squad in key areas with the right quality. Reed is a player that would certainly do that for them.

Fulham will be reluctant to sell arguably one of their most influential performers, but the pulling power of Leeds in the Premier League might be too strong for them. This is a signing that I would be enthused about if I were connected with the Whites.

George Harbey

This could end up being a shrewd bit of business by Leeds.

I’m a fan of Reed. I think he’s been unlucky with injuries in recent years, but he is a good player who has done well at Fulham.

He made a lot of appearances in the Premier League last season and was one of their most consistent performers if you look at the whole squad.

I don’t think he’d be a regular starter for the Whites, but he would provide real cover and competition for Kalvin Phillips, and is likely to replace Adam Forshaw in the squad with his future uncertain.

Reed is tidy on the ball and has a real engine on him, too, so I can definitely see him being a perfect fit for Marcelo Bielsa’s high-paced, intense style of play.

Ned Holmes

This is unlikely to be particularly cheap but Harrison Reed would be a good addition to the Leeds squad. The ongoing uncertainty concerning Adam Forshaw means there are still questions marks over whether Marcelo Bielsa has enough options in central midfield. Reed was one of Fulham’s most impressive performers last term and certainly proved himself good enough for the Premier League. His high-energy and good use of possession should mean he slots into the Whites squad nicely, which is not something that can be said of all central midfielders at that level. Reed’s current deal does run until 2024, however, which means Fulham may want a significant fee.