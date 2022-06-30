“A perfect addition” – Stoke City fan pundit delivers verdict on 21-year-old

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk’ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Stoke City completed the signing of Liam McCarron from Leeds United on a three-year deal on Wednesday for an undisclosed fee.

The 21-year-old managed one Premier League appearance last season for the Whites and can play in a number of left sided roles.

It is going to be interesting to see what formation Michael O’Neill selects next term, entering the final year of his contract with the Potters, with McCarron appearing to be a more attack-minded full back or wing back.

Squad depth in certain areas was an issue at the bet365 Stadium last season and one they will be looking to eradicate in the coming weeks.

FLW’s Stoke City fan pundit Ben Rowley was very pleased with the addition of McCarron in an important area of the pitch.

Speaking to Football League World, Rowley said: “A priority for me this summer was making sure that Stoke have a deputy to Josh Tymon.

“I think that’s exactly what we’ve gone and got which is great.

“He’s (Liam McCarron) young, there’s plenty of potential there, it sounds like he’s pacey, hardworking, great going forward, maybe some work to do in defence, but that sounds like Josh Tymon.

“I don’t think we could’ve done much better really, anyone any better and we’d potentially have a bit of a headache in terms of team selection.

Quiz: The celebrities that support Stoke City – But how well do you know them?

1 of 20 In what year was Nick Hancock born? 1960 1962 1964 1966

“Anyone either worse or older, I think probably wouldn’t have got ahead of Tymon, who had a great season last season and I expect him to have a great season as well this time.

“I think we’ve made a perfect addition in that position.”