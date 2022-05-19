“A particularly fun signing” – European interest in 22-year-old Wolves man who caught the eye at Sheffield United: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Morgan Gibbs-White has had an excellent season on loan at Sheffield United from Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Championship.

The 22-year-old has shown a lot of versatility, maturity and bags of ability for the level for the Blades.

Paul Heckingbottom’s men would have not been close to achieving promotion this season if it was not for the 22-year-old, and he was unlucky not to drag the team to the play-off final.

The future looks very bright for the 22-year-old and Serie A league leaders AC Milan are interested in his services, as per The Athletic, going into the summer transfer window.

We gathered the thoughts of a selection of FLW writers on whether Gibbs-White would be a good addition for Milan this summer…

Billy Mulley

It is certainly a rumour that has caught me by surprise, with a move to the top of Italy’s top-flight a sizeable jump from the Championship.

However, Morgan Gibbs-White is proving to be a top-level performer already, and when you combine that with his extremely high potential, you have a player that could thrive at a destination like AC Milan.

Emerging as a talismanic figure at Sheffield United this season, his ability to score goals, create them, and cause chaos in the final third has been there for all to see.

Possessing excellent technical ability and a real desire off the ball, Gibbs-White ticks the majority of boxes there are to tick when it comes to a young professional.

I do think this would be a good move for him, and whilst it may be an initial struggle to regularly start, his ability is likely to eventually shine through, paving the way for him to feature on a more consistent basis.

Adam Jones

This is a surprising link considering he hasn’t fully established himself as a top-tier player yet.

But at 22, his potential is clear after tearing the Championship apart during the 2021/22 campaign, showing his adaptability as a big player under both Slavisa Jokanovic and Paul Heckingbottom, two managers with different systems.

You would think he would start on the bench at the San Siro before pushing for a starting spot, something that may benefit the club more than the player at this stage with Gibbs-White needing as much game time as possible.

And this is why the Italian top-tier tier should be prepared to be rejected by the Englishman this summer.

Quiz: 24 facts every Sheffield United supporter should know about their club – Can you score full marks?

1 of 24 In what year were Sheffield United founded? 1883 1886 1889 1901

Declan Harte

This would be a particularly fun signing and a potentially great opportunity for Gibbs-White.

It’s not clear if the 22-year old will have a future as part of Bruno Lage’s starting lineup next season, so a move away from Wolves could be on the cards.

Milan are on the verge of winning Serie A and have an extremely talented set of youngsters powering that side.

Getting to join that group would be a great experience for Gibbs-White, and given the size of their squad he may earn plenty of playing time over the course of the season.

If this opportunity does arise for the Wolves man, he should definitely give it serious consideration.