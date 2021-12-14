‘A no nonsense manager that we need’ – Plenty of Ipswich Town fans react to latest managerial link

Ipswich Town are on the hunt for a new manager and the latest twist in the search for new leadership revolves around Derek McInnes, who TWTD reports has applied for the vacant role.

The Tractor Boys invested heavily over the summer and would no doubt have been hoping for more success than they have currently had. The Portman Road outfit would probably have liked to be higher up the league table than where they are now and after some poor showings, it ultimately cost former boss Paul Cook his job.

With the side now eager to kick on in the second half of the campaign, they will be desperate to ensure they put in place the right manager to lead them forward.

There has been a multitude of names linked with the post but the latest is McInnes, who has applied for the job according to TWTD.

The manager has worked in both Scotland and England and has won trophies at over half of the clubs he has managed. With Aberdeen, he led them to the Scottish League Cup for example, in what was his most recent success.

He spent over eight years in his role at the SPL club but could now be tempted back into management in the third tier of English football.

Plenty of Ipswich fans have now taken to Twitter to respond to this latest managerial revelation, with many being realistic about their prospects and admitting that appointing McInnes may be a good move.

As much as it pains me to say it we are a league one club (Thanks Marcus Evans for that) and until we get promotion we will struggle to get the calibre of manager we would ALL like and think our club deserves.#itfc — Tractor (Essex) Boy (@TractorEssexBoy) December 14, 2021

I’ll have this. How’s he not a leading contender??? — Luke Cullum (@LukeyCullum) December 14, 2021

People keep saying that it’s a depressing list of candidates but you have got to remember we are currently in the 3rd Division (in old money) — Stuart Andrews (@AndrewsStuart) December 14, 2021

A no nonsense manager that we need,wouldn't say he was my 1st choice,but if its between McInnes or Harris,I'd take McInnes all day #itfc — Richard Daniels (@lugsy10) December 14, 2021

this is the only name i have seen that i would take! — jord (@jordrook) December 14, 2021

Yes please! — Cameron (@lawseyitfc) December 14, 2021

i like mcinnes always have very under rated down south did wonders getting aberdeen to europe, broke some of fergies records there #itfc — Stephen Parry (@NW1Stephen) December 14, 2021

It seems then that the overall consensus is positive towards McInnes – and if he landed the job, Ipswich would likely welcome him then with open arms.

The Verdict

I feel Derek McInnes would be quite a shrewd appointment by Ipswich.

Granted, he doesn’t perhaps offer guaranteed success in League One but who does? You could choose a manager who has spent fifteen years in the third tier and brought in all kinds of trophies and while it would give him the edge in terms of candidates you would choose from, there is no certain thing in football and it would not mean he could win again.

McInnes though has years of experience at a high level in Scotland and also has trophies on his CV to boot. He hasn’t been given much chance to manage in England yet and he may be eager to get going in another challenge again.

In some ways it is a gamble but McInnes is an astute manager and he could be just what the Tractor Boys need.