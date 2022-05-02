“A no-brainer” – West Brom consider summer move for Blackburn Rovers player: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

West Brom have set their sights on Blackburn Rovers midfielder Joe Rothwell, as per a Patreon report from journalist Alan Nixon.

The report states that Rothwell is not the only Rovers player that the Baggies are eyeing, with Darragh Lenihan also on the club’s wish-list.

The Blackburn pair are out-of-contract at Ewood Park in the summer, representing an opportunity for the Midlands club to recruit intelligently.

Quiz: Which club did West Brom sign these 24 players from in the 1990s?

1 of 24 Andy Hunt Newcastle United Sunderland Charlton Athletic Middlesbrough

Rothwell has appeared 41 times in the Championship this season for the Lancashire club, chipping in with three goals and a further 10 assists.

Three of our writers here at FLW have shared their thoughts regarding West Brom’s interest in the exciting midfielder…

Billy Mulley

What an excellent addition Rothwell would be at The Hawthorns, and the fact that he could be available on a free adds even more excitement around this potential deal.

He is also someone who is unlikely to break the back when it comes to wage demands too, which is another tick when it comes to assessing whether the Baggies would be wise to make a move for Rothwell.

A great technician, the 27-year-old is at his very best when he finds pockets of space and drives at defences with the ball, possessing the dribbling ability and cutting edge to open up defences at will.

He would also add an extra dimension to a midfield that has underperformed this season and could be the spark that someone like Alex Mowatt needs to help him shine once again.

Rothwell is someone who would not just bolster the competition levels at The Hawthorns, instead, he is someone who will be eager to play an integral part in a promotion-chasing season in the Midlands.

Adam Jones

Rothwell would help to increase their attacking firepower and that’s the main thing West Brom need to address during the summer.

Scoring just 48 times in 45 league games, Daryl Dike may be an asset next season but others will also need to come in to provide the goals they need to force their way into the top six during the 2022/23 campaign.

Blackburn have punched above their weight this season as well, so from a mentality point of view, having someone like the midfielder come into a side that have performed below expectations can only help in terms of raising standards at The Hawthorns.

And with the need to add depth in the middle of the park anyway with Robert Snodgrass leaving in January and the club not having enough options in this area even before that, getting Rothwell in on a free transfer would be a no-brainer.

Charlie Gregory

Joe Rothwell would be an excellent signing for West Brom.

He’s already shown he can be one of the best in his position in the league, if not one of the best overall. He looks like a real asset to teams who want to be at the top end of the table and that is what the Baggies want.

If West Brom want to be challenging for a promotion again, then this is the kind of player they should be trying to get. He would certainly take them up another gear.