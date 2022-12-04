“A no-brainer” – West Brom consider January move for Huddersfield Town man: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

West Brom are considering a January move for Huddersfield Town midfielder Jon Russell, as detailed in a report from journalist Alan Nixon.

The 22-year-old’s contract at the John Smith’s Stadium is set to expire in the summer and could be available this January for a cut-price fee, especially with the midfielder now out of favour under Mark Fotheringham.

Russell has played juts seven times in the Championship this season after playing an integral role last time out as Huddersfield managed a third-place finish.

Now, Corberan is hoping to reunite with the holding midfielder at The Hawthorns.

Three of our writers here at FLW have shared their thoughts on the towering midfielder and whether or not the 22-year-old would be a good addition at West Brom…

Billy Mulley

Russell enjoyed an excellent campaign last time out and I could only see him getting better for the start of this campaign but his contract situation has halted his progress at the Championship outfit.

He is still a player with an incredibly high ceiling and he has the ability to help Corberan continue his progression at his new club.

Tough, tenacious but also a composed figure when in possession, Russell meets both the on the ball and out-of-possession demands that would be placed on him at The Hawthorns.

This would represent excellent business from the Baggies when the January transfer window opens its door, whilst it makes a lot of sense for the Terriers to part company with him at this stage, with next month being the last time they would be able to generate a fee.

James Reeves

Russell would be an excellent signing for West Brom.

At 6’4″ he would add height and physicality into the heart of the Baggies midfield, while also offering excellent defensive protection.

Perhaps most importantly, he would be reunited with Corberan after reaching the play-off final under him at Huddersfield last season. Corberan was full of praise for Russell’s performances at the John Smith’s Stadium and the strong relationship between the pair is clear.

The Spaniard is known for his excellent tactical knowledge and defensive organisation and he has already significantly tightened up Albion’s defence. Recruiting Russell would enable him to increase the solidity and resilience in the middle of the park, while also bringing a player who he trusts and who understands what he demands from his players.

Central midfield is not an area that West Brom have too much depth, with Jake Livermore, Jayson Molumby, Okay Yokuslu on the books, while Tom Rogic has struggled for regular minutes since his arrival in September, so it makes sense to look for reinforcements in this area.

Russell has not featured for the Terriers since early October due to a contract dispute, so it is a move which would make sense for all parties.

Adam Jones

They may already have some midfield options – but this signing would allow Carlos Corberan to put his own stamp on his squad.

With Russell likely to be available for a modest fee too considering his contract situation, it would seem like a no-brainer to get this deal over the line.

Even if he doesn’t live up to expectations, others like Jayson Molumby can come in and do a good job so this would be a low-risk addition.

At 22 as well, he’s only likely to get better so Albion could easily make a handsome profit on him in the future.

Corberan may be keen to focus on other positions too – but they should be looking to secure this deal.