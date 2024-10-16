This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Liam Cullen is one of a number of key Swansea City first-team players whose contract is set to run out in the summer of 2025.

The home-grown forward has come through the ranks of the club’s academy system, breaking into the first-team squad at the age of just 19.

Cullen has been a regular presence in the squad in the years since, particularly after his loan spell at Lincoln City during the second half of the 2021/22 campaign.

The 25-year-old has made 111 league appearances for the Swans during his time at the club, scoring 19 times (all stats from Fbref).

However, he could depart the Welsh outfit in 2025 as a free agent unless a deal is struck to renew his contract beyond this season.

Liam Cullen contract extension claim issued by Swansea City fan pundit

When asked whether Cullen’s deal should be extended, FLW’s Swansea fan pundit James Fleming claimed that it is a no-brainer move for the club to take.

He believes that the striker gives everything for the team, having grown up a supporter himself, and that having someone like that in the squad is extremely valuable.

“I think it’s a no-brainer to renew Liam Cullen’s contract, and do it as soon as possible,” Fleming told Football League World.

“He’s been excellent for us, and I think the main thing with Cullen is not necessarily how good he is at football, which he is, but it’s how much he cares about this football club.

Related The 6 Swansea City players set to become free agents next year We take a look at which players are set to leave Swansea City on a free transfer in the summer of 2025

“He’s grown up supporting Swansea City, he’s come through the ranks of the academy, and I think players like that always seem to give it a little bit more than the players who come from elsewhere.

“Because you can’t really match the passion of someone who supports a football club as someone who comes from outside.

“Every week he runs his socks off from minute one to minute 90.

“He gives full effort every week, and that’s all you can really ask of the players.

“They may not have the best game, they may not be the best striker in the world but, with a player who gives that much effort week in, week out, I think it’s a no-brainer to keep Liam Cullen on.”

Liam Cullen’s importance to Swansea

Cullen earned his debut for Swansea in an EFL Cup clash against Crystal Palace in August 2018, but didn’t really cement himself in the first team until after going on loan to Lincoln in 2022.

Since then, he has gone on to feature 80 times in the Championship for the club, including in 45 of their 46 games last season.

Liam Cullen - Swansea City league goals and appearances (per Fbref.com) Season Appearances (Starts) Goals (Assists) 2019-20 6 (0) 1 (0) 2020-21 13 (6) 1 (0) 2021-22 12 (4) 0 (1) 2022-23 29 (15) 8 (1) 2023-24 45 (30) 7 (5) 2024-25 6 (5) 2 (0) As of October 16th

Cullen has started five of their opening nine fixtures this term under Luke Williams, contributing two goals.

He will be hoping that he will receive plenty of opportunities to showcase himself this season to prove he deserves to have his time at the club extended beyond 2025.

Liam Cullen extension makes a lot of sense for Swansea City

While Cullen has never been able to cement himself as a crucial part of the team, often drifting in and out of the Swansea starting 11, he’s still shown his worth plenty of times over the years.

A new deal should be an obvious next step, as it would be surprising if the player was holding out to leave on a free next summer.

The forward has a strong connection with the supporters, which is also valuable to have in the team, and gives his all when on the pitch.

Extending his stay should be a straightforward negotiation, and one Swansea should look to iron out as quickly as possible in order to avoid this becoming a disruption to the team as the campaign goes on.