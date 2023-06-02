This article is part of Football League World's 'The Verdict' series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more..

Stoke City will be hoping to reach new heights in the Championship later this year with Alex Neil at the helm when the 2023/24 campaign gets underway.

In order to boost their chances of achieving success at this level, the Potters cannot afford to make any mistakes when it comes to recruitment.

Ahead of the upcoming transfer window, Stoke have been touted with a move for Wolverhampton Wanderers defender Dion Sanderson.

Stoke City's interest in Wolves defender Dion Sanderson

According to The Telegraph, the Potters are monitoring Sanderson's situation at Wolves ahead of a potential swoop.

The defender is also attracting interest from Sunderland and Birmingham City.

The Blues are said to be preparing a bid for Sanderson.

A separate report from journalist Alan Nixon recently suggested that the Blues had already submitted an offer believed to be close to Wolves' valuation of £2m for Sanderson.

Would Dion Sanderson be a good addition to Stoke City's squad?

Here, three of our FLW writers have decided to offer their thoughts on whether Sanderson would be a good signing for Stoke.

James Reeves

Sanderson would be a good signing for Stoke.

The Potters are in desperate need of defensive reinforcements with Morgan Fox, Aden Flint and Phil Jagielka all leaving the club at the end of their contracts, while there is uncertainty over whether Manchester United loanee Axel Tuanzebe will return.

Sanderson has excelled during his loan with Birmingham City this season and has proved himself to be a solid and reliable Championship defender in recent years.

Given the reported £2 million price tag, the Potters should be careful not to spend too much of their budget on this area of the team after their well-documented recent FFP struggles.

But if a deal can be done for Sanderson at an affordable price, it is a no-brainer for Stoke to pursue.

Justin Peach

Sanderson has been subject to intense speculation this summer and there’s no surprise to see him continue to be linked with clubs.

Stoke are in need of defensive reinforcements and are desperate for more players who have their peak years ahead of them, with Sanderson falling into that bracket.

With Dujon Sterling, Axel Tuanzabe and Ki Jana Hoever returning to their parent clubs, along with Connor Taylor and Ben Wilmot, the senior centre backs, it’s an area that needs strengthening.

The 23-year-old had an impressive 2022/23 campaign on loan at Birmingham City, as they avoided a relegation battle under John Eustace owing to their defensive solidity throughout the season.

Not only that, but Sanderson has shown his ability to play as a centre back in a back four and back three, as well as a full back, giving Stoke several options with Neil likely to rotate between those two systems.

The signing is a no-brainer for Stoke and is one they’ll need to press ahead with if they are to beat competition to his signature.

Josh Cole

This has the hallmark of being a clever bit of business by Stoke, if they are able to convince Sanderson to make the switch to the bet365 Stadium.

Thanks to a number of loan moves away from Wolves, the defender now knows exactly what it takes to compete in the Championship as he has made 67 appearances in this division.

By recruiting the defender on the permanent deal, Stoke will be able to call upon the services of an individual who is capable of making an instant impact during the opening stages of the new term.

No longer able to turn to Flint, or Jagielka for inspiration, the Potters ought to step up their pursuit of Sanderson by submitting an offer as he could prove to be the ideal fit for a team who will be aiming to achieve a great deal of success next season.