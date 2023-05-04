This article is part of Football League World's 'The Verdict' series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Stoke City are reportedly plotting a summer move for Fulham defender Joe Bryan.

According to Bristol Live, the Potters are one of a number of Championship sides interested in the 29-year-old, with former club Bristol City, Blackburn Rovers, Millwall, Swansea City and Cardiff City also keeping tabs.

Bryan joined the Cottagers from the Robins in August 2018, but he has fallen out of favour under Marco Silva and has spent this season on loan in France with Nice.

He seems likely to be on the move this summer with his contract at Craven Cottage set to expire, putting a number of second tier clubs on alert ahead of the transfer window.

Would Joe Bryan be a good signing for Stoke City?

We asked some of our FLW writers for their thoughts on a potential move for Bryan to the bet365 Stadium...

James Reeves

Bryan would be an excellent signing for the Potters.

He has proven himself to be a quality performer at Championship level over the years, both defensively and offensively.

Alex Neil will likely be on the hunt for a new left-back this summer with Morgan Fox's contract set to expire and Dujon Sterling returning to Chelsea at the end of his loan spell and there could be no better option than Bryan.

He will bring plenty of experience to the bet365 Stadium and having won two promotions to the Premier League, will help instill a winning mentality in an underperforming squad.

The Potters will face plenty of competition for Bryan, but he is exactly the kind of player Neil needs to recruit if he is to turn his side into serious promotion contenders next season.

Josh Cole

With Stoke set to remain in the Championship for another year, Alex Neil will need to nail his transfer recruitment over the course of the summer in order to boost his side’s chances of achieving success in the 2023/24 campaign.

A move for Joe Bryan is surely a no-brainer for the Potters as the defender has excelled at this level in his career to date.

Particularly impressive during the 2019/20 season, Bryan provided 10 direct goal contributions and made 2.6 tackles and 1.1 interceptions per game in the Championship, recording an average WhoScored match rating of 7.15.

By replicating this level of performance in a Stoke shirt, Bryan will become an instant hit with the club’s supporters who will be desperate to see their side push on next season.

Brett Worthington

This is a bit of a strange one from Stoke.

There is no doubt that Bryan is a very good defender, especially at Championship level, but the Potters already have options in that area of the squad, so it is a surprise they are looking to sign Bryan this summer.

The 29-year-old has shown during his Bristol City and Fulham days that he is a very good defender at this level, but his career has stalled as of late, and with him now playing in France for Nice, you wonder if he is the right option for Alex Neil.

The club already has Josh Tymon and Morgan Fox, so there are options, but if Neil was thinking of a change this summer, you could argue there are better options out there than Bryan at this moment in time.