‘A no-brainer’ – Should Sheffield Wednesday make this transfer move after Monk’s admission? The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Sheffield Wednesday boss Garry Monk is reportedly keen on bring Jacob Murphy back to the club for the 2020/21 campaign.

The winger has spent this year’s campaign on loan with the Owls, and has made 41 appearances in total for the club this term, in what has been a frustrating campaign on the whole for Garry Monk’s side.

They’re currently sat 14th in the Championship table, but Murphy has chipped in with seven goals and four assists since signing on loan from Newcastle United.

In a recent interview (quotes sourced from Yorkshire Live) Monk admitted that he is hoping to sign Murphy again next season.

“I’ve said if there is an opportunity to bring him back next year, we don’t know yet because we’re not even concentrating on that, but if there was then he’s the type of player I want to work with.

“He’s improving and has improved throughout the season. If the opportunity is there (bring him back) then yes, but we want to concentrate on these games and then take care of that side of it afterwards.”

But should it be a no-brainer for the Owls to try and sign Murphy up ahead of next season again?

We discuss….

George Dagless:

It’s worth them looking at it.

He’s blown hot and cold at times this season but I think overall he has shown decent levels of quality and I think he is one player that you can normally feel confident about at least getting effort and hard work out of.

Of course, you want more than that eventually but the Owls need players willing to roll their sleeves up and I think Murphy gives you that. He’s got talent too and with a bit more consistency he’d be a top signing so I’d say it’s worth a go.

Alfie Burns:

Murphy is a solid player at this level but I think Monk needs to sit and think about the direction he wants to be taking Wednesday in on the back of this season.

Is he going to stick with wing-backs or will he revert to playing with wingers? That question surrounding the system Wednesday will play might dictate whether they go for Murphy or not.

Of course, it is good to have options, but if it is a 3-5-2 Wednesday are playing, they might benefit from a more traditional full-back than Murphy, who is very attack-minded.

He’s done well there since the restart and there’s plenty to weigh up for Monk with regard to his potential return.

However, this summer, everything has to be bang on at Hillsborough and that starts with recruitment.

Do you know what shirt number these Sheffield Wednesday players wear? Test your knowledge in our quiz!

1 of 14 What shirt number does Joe Wildsmith wear for Sheffield Wednesday? 1 12 21 28

George Harbey:

It absolutely should be a no-brainer – it should be one of their main priorities this summer.

Out of all the areas Garry Monk needs to strengthen this summer, it’s definitely the final third, with their main goalscorer in Steven Fletcher leaving the club upon the expiry of his contract.

Murphy has been a key player for the Owls this season, scoring seven goals and chipping in with four assists, and he’s definitely been a key goal threat for Monk’s men this term.

I can’t see him being part of Steve Bruce’s plans when he returns to Newcastle, and if I were Murphy, I’d be looking to return to Hillsborough as he’d be earning regular game time under a manager who trusts in him and gets the best out of him.

It would be a coup to lure him to Hillsborough.