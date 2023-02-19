“A no-brainer” – Should Middlesbrough offer fresh terms to 30-year-old? The Verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk’ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Middlesbrough managed to close the gap between them and Sheffield United in the Championship yesterday to four points by securing a victory in their showdown with Queens Park Rangers.

A brace from Chuba Akpom and an effort from Riley McGree sealed a 3-1 win for Boro at the Riverside Stadium.

One of the players who featured in this particular clash for Middlesbrough was Tommy Smith.

The defender has been selected on a regular basis by head coach Michael Carrick in recent months and will be determined to play a significant role in the club’s quest to achieve automatic promotion later this year.

However, with Smith’s current contract set to reach a crescendo in June, there is uncertainty surrounding his future despite his presence in Boro’s starting eleven.

Here, three of our FLW writers have offered their thoughts on whether Middlesbrough should offer the 30-year-old fresh terms.

Check out their views below…

Billy Mulley

Smith has emerged as an extremely dependable figure under Michael Carrick and perhaps his influence and importance is undervalued by those outside of Middlesbrough.

A player that is defensively intelligent and dominant, his ability to progress the play, keep things simple and meet positional demands are at all at high levels.

He has also played every single minute of this Championship campaign under Carrick which just goes to show how highly he values the 30-year-old.

A source of consistency and a real leader, Middlesbrough should be looking to extend Smith’s contract ahead of its expiration in the summer.

Regardless of whether or not promotion is achieved, you would think that Smith has plenty more to offer both on the field and off it.

Toby Wilding

It would certainly seem to make sense for Middlesbrough to look to extend the contract of Smith beyond the end of this season.

The right-back has impressed hugely under Carrick this season, developing into one of the club’s most reliable performers, meaning he is just the kind of player you want to keep around.

He does also have some experience in the Premier League that could be useful if ‘Boro go up, while if they do not, we already know just how good he is in the Championship.

Extending Smith’s deal would also reduce the need for Middlesbrough to sign another right-back, ensuring there are more funds available for potentially importane recruitment in other positions.

As a result, you do feel as though this is an agreement that ‘Boro ought to be looking to secure, as soon as possible.

Josh Cole

Offering a new deal for Smith is surely a no-brainer for Middlesbrough as he has produced a host of assured displays in the Championship this season.

Particularly impressive during Boro’s recent triumphs over Watford and Blackpool, the defender helped his side keep clean-sheets in these fixtures as he recorded WhoScored match ratings of 7.02 in both clashes.

As well possessing more than enough experience at Championship level, Smith will be relatively confident in his ability to deliver the goods in the top-flight if Middlesbrough achieve promotion later this year.

During his career to date, Smith has featured in 39 top-flight games and thus it may not take him too much time to hit the ground running in this particular division next season.