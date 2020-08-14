‘A no-brainer’ – QPR ramp up interest in 12-goal striker amid Boro and Stoke interest: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

QPR have reportedly stepped up their interest in Livingston striker Lyndon Dykes, who appears to have caught the attention of a number of sides south of the border.

Dykes scored 12 goals and added 10 assists for the SPFL club last term.

According to the Scottish Sun, the R’s have been tracking the 24-year-old for some time but have stepped up their interest after Barnsley had a £1.2 million offer rejected.

The report claims that Stoke City and Middlesbrough are also keen on the £2 million-rated forward.

So, would Dykes be a good signing for the R’s? And is he worth the £2 million asking price?

We asked our FLW writers for their thoughts…

Alfie Burns

There’s the need for QPR to bolster this striking options this summer, we know that, but Dykes still makes an interesting link.

At 24, he’s heading into his peak and would surely love a chance in England after some steady form in Scotland.

17 goal contributions in the SPFL last season was decent, whilst Dykes has hit the ground running with two goals in three appearances for Livingston at the start of this season.

Is he good enough for QPR? It is difficult to say, but at £2 million, it’s only going to be cheap to find out.

George Harbey

I think this would be a bargain of a signing for QPR.

The R’s definitely need to bring in another striker this summer, as whether they can lure Jordan Hugill back to west London on loan remains to be seen.

Dykes is a powerful centre-forward who not only scores an impressive amount of goals, but creates them too, having registered 10 assists for Livingston in 2019/20.

Clubs aren’t going to be splashing huge amounts of cash this summer, but £2 million seems like a bargain for an exciting player who’s only 24 years of age and knows how to find the net.

It should be a no-brainer.

Jacob Potter

This would be the ideal move for him.

QPR need a new striker ahead of the 2020/21 season with Jordan Hugill leaving the club, and Dykes could be the player to fill that void.

He’s hit the ground running again in the new Scottish league campaign, and I think it’s only a matter of time before he moves to the Championship.

If Mark Warburton can offer him regular game time (which he should be able to) then I expect them to be leading the race to land his signature.