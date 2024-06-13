Portsmouth are set to compete for the signing of ex-Barnsley defender Jordan Williams this summer.

According to The News, Pompey are interested in adding the right-back to John Mousinho’s squad for their return to the Championship.

The 24-year-old is available as a free agent following the end of his contract with the Tykes.

The full-back was a key part of the Yorkshire outfit last season, featuring in all 46 of their League One games as the team narrowly missed out on promotion (all stats from Fbref).

However, Portsmouth will face competition from Cardiff City in the race for Williams’ signature.

Carlton Palmer gives Jordan Williams transfer verdict

Carlton Palmer believes that the signing of Williams would be a really strong addition to the Portsmouth squad for next season.

He has claimed that his departure will be a big blow for Barnsley next season, highlighting the importance his experience in the Championship can bring to Pompey.

“Several clubs are looking at defender Jordan Williams, who is now a free agent after exiting Barnsley at the end of the season,” Palmer told Football League World.

“Jordan’s contract was up, and Barnsley will be disappointed to lose the player.

“He’s won promotion to the Championship in the first year, but slid back down, the Yorkshire club have since made the play-offs two years in a row but haven’t been able to get over the line.

“Williams has played over 201 games during his time at Oakwell, and has chipped in with nine goals and 15 assists from the back.

“His contract was up, and he’s gone now with the likes of Devante Cole and Herbie Kane.

“So, Portsmouth have got promotion and they’re in the hunt for new faces from League One.

“This is a no-brainer.

“They will face competition for his signature given his experience at this level, but if they can get this one over the line then it’s a no-brainer and a great bit of business.”

Jordan Williams' importance to Barnsley

Jordan Williams - Barnsley league goals and appearances (per Fbref.com) Season Appearances (Starts) Goals (Assists) 2018-19 11 (6) 0 (1) 2019-20 30 (29) 0 (1) 2020-21 21 (7) 0 2021-22 21 (17) 0 2022-23 43 5 (7) 2023-24 46 (45) 1 (3)

Williams signed for Barnsley in 2018 from Huddersfield Town after being unable to break into the Terriers’ first team squad.

He has since gone on to cement himself as a regular presence in the Tykes’ first team, even earning the captain’s armband last season.

His departure will be a big blow to Barnsley, as they look to earn promotion back to the second tier at the third attempt next year.

Portsmouth will be hoping to seal his signature, as they look to build a team capable of maintaining their place in the Championship beyond one campaign.

Jordan Williams approach would be a good signing for Portsmouth

Portsmouth need to strengthen at right-back this summer as they lack options in that area, and Williams would be a great solution.

The fact he is a free agent means it should be a reasonably affordable deal to get done, and he is someone with Championship experience already.

Competition from the likes of Cardiff is a concern, but if they can get this over the line then it will be a great bit of business.

Portsmouth will want to make some improvements to their squad to ensure their safety in the Championship, so completing this move soon would be a great start to the summer.