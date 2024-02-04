Morgan Whittaker has responded to speculation surrounding his future at Plymouth Argyle.

The forward was linked with a move away from the Pilgrims during the January transfer window.

It was reported that Serie A side Lazio made an offer in the final few days of the market, which was rejected by the Championship club.

Whittaker signed for Plymouth on a permanent basis last summer in a £1 million deal, having previously spent half a season on loan at Home Park during his time at Swansea City.

The 23-year-old has impressed this year, contributing 16 goals and six assists from 29 appearances in the second tier of English football.

Whittaker responds to Lazio transfer offer

Whittaker believes that being linked to a club the size of Lazio will only spur him on to continue improving.

The left-footed maestro has insisted that his head hasn’t been turned by the speculation, and that his focus is on helping Plymouth end the season on a positive note.

"You've just got to look and think 'these clubs are in for you, it's amazing, just use that to kick on and keep playing with confidence and don't let it stress you out'," said Whittaker, via the BBC.

"Obviously it's a lot because your name's in the headlines, but when a team like that comes in you've just got to use it as a positive and just show how far you've come.

"My head was never going to be turned.

"Because of how happy I am here it's a no-brainer for me to stay and kick on.

"I'm happy.

"What I've learned being in football is happiness is everything and I've finally got that, and I don't want to give that up yet."

Related Plymouth Argyle and Sheffield Wednesday considered late transfer move for Stoke City player Sheffield Wednesday and Plymouth Argyle were both keen on Stoke City's Ryan Mmaee in the January window.

Whittaker is the joint-leading goal scorer in the Championship this season, with his tally of 16 only equalled by Blackburn Rovers’ Sammie Szmodics.

Southampton’s Adam Armstrong is third in the standings with 15.

Meanwhile, Plymouth moved up to 15th in the Championship table on Saturday afternoon following their win over Swansea, in which Whittaker scored the only goal against his former side.

Plymouth Argyle's transfers

Plymouth Argyle - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Morgan Whittaker Swansea City Permanent Bali Mumba Norwich City Permanent Conor Hazard Celtic Permanent Julio Pleguezuelo Twente FC Permanent Lewis Gibson Everton Permanent Mustapha Bundu Anderlecht Permanent Luke Cundle Wolves Loan Kaine Kesler-Hayden Aston Villa Loan Finn Azaz Aston Villa Loan Lewis Warrington Everton Loan Ash Phillips Tottenham Hotspur Loan Darko Gyaabi Leeds United Loan Alfie Devine Tottenham Hotspur Loan Adam Forshaw Norwich City Permanent Matthew Sorinola Free Agent Permanent Lino Sousa Aston Villa Loan

Plymouth's summer signing of Whittaker proved key, with the forward bagging the winner against his former side Swansea.

Ian Foster’s side are unbeaten in their last four games, winning two and drawing two, and that has seen the club open the gap to the relegation zone to eight points.

Argyle are now just nine points adrift of the play-off places, with 17 games remaining in the campaign.

Next up for the Pilgrims is an FA Cup fourth round replay against Leeds United on 6 February, with their next league game coming away to Sunderland next weekend.

Whittaker decision was huge for Plymouth's ambitions

Whittaker has proven to be one of the signings of the season, as Plymouth could easily be down in the relegation battle without him, and it is no surprise that he has attracted transfer attention off the back of his performances recently.

Plymouth will likely have to fend off interest in him in the summer as well, but they have at least managed to hold onto him for the rest of this campaign.

That could prove crucial in the club’s attempts to ensure survival in the Championship beyond one term.