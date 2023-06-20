This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Millwall are interested in signing Blackburn Rovers midfielder Lewis Travis.

According to Alan Nixon, the Lions have shown an interest in signing the Rovers captain this transfer window.

Travis is a key figure at Ewood Park, having featured 42 times in the league last season for Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side.

Blackburn missed out on a play-off place by just a matter of goal difference, finishing directly above Gary Rowett’s team by just one point.

Would Lewis Travis be a good signing for Millwall?

FLW’s Millwall fan pundit Tom Luetchford would like to see the London club continue their pursuit of the 25-year-old.

The Lions supporter has claimed that the midfielder would provide strong competition for the squad’s existing options and, if a reasonable deal can be agreed, could be an affordable way to strengthen Rowett’s side.

“Would I be happy with that signing? Definitely,” Luetchford told Football League World.

“He’s a good player in the Championship, he’s proven, he’s 25-years-old.

“If they can get him for the right money, then why wouldn’t you?

“He’d provide good competition for [Billy] Mitchell and [George] Saville now.

“I think it’s a no-brainer if we can get him.

“Apparently we’ve already put four bids in for him which have all been rejected and, to be fair, he’s Blackburn’s capitan, came through their academy.

“Do they really want to sell him? I think he’s got three-years left on his contract as well so, we’ll see but, yeah I’d be happy.”

Both Millwall and Blackburn will be aiming to compete for promotion to the Premier League next season, but it remains unclear just what kind of fee Rovers would accept from their league rivals.

How much should Blackburn Rovers hold out for in Millwall’s pursuit of Lewis Travis?

A figure of £4 or 5 million will need to be submitted before Blackburn could consider a sale.

Travis has come through the ranks and Ewood Park and has earned the captain’s armband with his performances over the years.

Losing an important figure like that won’t come cheap for Millwall that is for sure.

Given Travis also has a couple of years remaining on his contract, Rovers really have no need to sell unless a spectacular offer arrives.