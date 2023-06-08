This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Leicester City are reportedly interested in a move for Fulham midfielder Tom Cairney.

According to journalist Tom Collomosse, the Foxes are one of the clubs keeping tabs on Cairney as they prepare for life back in the Championship.

Cairney joined Fulham from Blackburn Rovers in June 2015, and he has enjoyed an incredibly successful spell at Craven Cottage, winning promotion to the Premier League on three occasions in 2018, 2020 and 2022.

The 32-year-old, who has a year remaining on his contract, scored three goals in 38 appearances in all competitions for Marco Silva's side this season and captained the team on a number of occasions, but he struggled to nail down a starting place and often featured as a substitute.

We asked some of our FLW writers for their thoughts on Cairney's potential move to the King Power Stadium.

James Reeves

Cairney would be an excellent signing for the Leicester.

The Foxes will be in desperate need of attacking reinforcements this summer with both James Maddison and Harvey Barnes expected to leave, but Cairney would be capable of providing the quality that will be lost if the pair depart.

Cairney has proven himself to be an outstanding performer at Championship level, and he would add goals and creativity to the Foxes' side, but would also help to instill a winning mentality at the club having won promotion from the divisions on three occasions and would bring leadership qualities after captaining the Cottagers.

There may be some question marks about Cairney's age, but there is no doubt of his ability and he would a low-risk addition, so this is one Leicester should definitely pursue.

Declan Harte

Cairney could be a good addition to the squad as a rotation option.

The 32-year-old has plenty of Championship experience and knows what it takes to earn promotion.

Given he has just one year remaining on his Fulham contract, he should also be available at a reasonable fee.

If the plan is to bring Cairney in as a replacement to the likes of Youri Tielemans, then that would be a significant downgrade.

But he could be a solid signing if he is coming in as a secondary choice in the team.

Jack Price

Tom Cairney would surely be an intelligent pickup for Leicester, who will no doubt find themselves with a gaping creative deficit when James Maddison inevitably moves on.

Although Cairney may not be quite the force he once was, he can still have a big part to play in the Championship and impressed in a bit-part role as Fulham went up the season before last.

What’s more, he would offer a degree of second-tier experience into a side who currently lacks just that, and given his impressive goals and assists return throughout his career, it seems a no-brainer for Leicester.