Sunderland's new-found ethos in recent times of signing young, hungry players and throwing them straight into first-team action is paying off in some cases - especially with Jobe Bellingham.

The younger brother of England international superstar Jude, Jobe has been tipped to follow in his sibling's footsteps after making his debut at the age of 16 for Birmingham City in early 2022.

Unlike Jude though, Jobe's development was more gradual - he played 22 times in the Championship for the Blues last season under John Eustace with most of those appearances coming off the bench.

However, despite signing professional terms at St. Andrew's in September 2022, Bellingham still pursued a move away from the club he grew up with over the summer.

And thanks to a close relationship with their sporting director Kristjaan Speakman and head of player development Mike Dodds, the young midfielder opted to stay in the Championship with Sunderland, completing a move for a fee in the region of £3 million.

Bellingham explains reasons for Birmingham to Sunderland transfer

Considering there had been top flight clubs from around Europe already linked with his services, it was very surprising for many to see Bellingham head to the Stadium of Light without knowing about the history he has with some of the key figures on Wearside.

But due to Sunderland's reputation for giving young players plenty of game-time, Bellingham decided that it was a move he had to do for his career.

"It was a big decision for me," Bellingham told Sky Sports.

"Emotionally it was tough, but from a football perspective, it was a no-brainer, with the chances Sunderland give young players, and with the direction the club want to go in.

"Young players need to be in an environment to show what they're capable of, and in this team, you can.

"We play without pressure, and it looks like mates in the park at times, which sometimes can be a bad thing! But it's a really good feeling."

And of course, Bellingham ended up finding the back of the net against the club he was developed by - the teenager did not celebrate after it as he felt as though it would have been disrespectful.

"It would have been quite dishonourable to celebrate against a club I loved so much and played at for 10 years," Bellingham continued.

"It was the right thing to do, but it is hard, because when you score it's such a great feeling!"

Bellingham is thriving at Sunderland - but what is his ceiling?

Tony Mowbray, before his departure as Black Cats head coach last week, was happy to go along with Sunderland's desire to play plenty of young players - and that included throwing Bellingham right in at the deep end in the starting 11.

The youngster made a goalscoring impact after just three matches when bagging a brace against Rotherham United, and aside from when rested against Millwall, Bellingham has started in every other Championship match this season.

Jobe Bellingham's Sunderland Championship Stats, as per Sofascore Appearances 19 Goals 3 xG 4.15 Assists 1 xA 1.4 Shots Per Game 1.5 Big Chances Missed 6 Big Chances Created 1 Pass Success % 86% Dribbles Per Game 0.6 Key Passes Per Game 0.9 (Stats Correct As Of December 11, 2023)

He can often float in and out of games, but for an 18-year-old who is playing a significant amount of men's football for the first time in his career, Bellingham is learning on the job and will only get better.

Because of the success of his elder brother and the fact Jobe himself is playing regularly in a top league, transfer rumours will be natural surrounding his services.

And even if he has the potential to play Premier League football for a big club, which he probably does in a few years time, the best place for Bellingham junior right now is where he currently is at the Stadium of Light.