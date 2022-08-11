‘A no-brainer’ – Ipswich fan pundit reacts as Town seal player signing

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Richard Keogh is an Ipswich Town player having joined the club earlier this week, with him bringing a wealth of experience to the Tractor Boys’ squad.

Expectations are high this season at Portman Road, as Ipswich look to win promotion from Sky Bet League One, and having a good level of experience in the squad is important as they look to seal a return to the Sky Bet Championship at long last.

On the back of the signing, we spoke to FLW’s Ipswich Town fan Henry, to get his views on the deal:

“After the performance against Colchester where we lost 1-0 I think another experienced centre-back would do a good job in there, maybe just around the squad as well.

“At his age having played 25+ games in the Championship last season for Blackpool, I think it’s a no-brainer really.

“I think it adds more depth and experience to the centre-backs. It also may allow another centre-back to go out on loan, Keogh brings in understanding of what it takes to get promoted out of this league as well as being a Rep of Ireland international and maybe just some more knowhow the squad currently lacks.

“I think Richard Keogh coming form Blakcpool is a strong signing and adds another element to our strong squad.”

The Verdict

Keogh showed at Blackpool the kind of knowledge he can bring to a side and it’s clear he is still physically capable to deal with the rigours of an intense EFL season.

Ipswich have some top players but you need experience to help get the job done when the going gets tough, and Keogh should provide plenty of knowhow to the team and dressing room.