‘A no-brainer,’ ‘I’m not entirely convinced’ – Reading FC set to battle Stoke City for January transfer deal: The verdict

Reading are reportedly set to battle Stoke City to sign Motherwell winger Sherwin Seedorf on a pre-contract in January.

Football Insider has reported that the Championship duo have been alerted to his availability as he is set to enter the final six months of his contract.

But would he be a good signing for the Royals?

Chris Gallagher

It seems a very sensible move.

Whether he is good enough for a Reading side that will hope to be in the Premier League next season is debatable, but Seedorf is a talented young player with room to improve.

So, on a free, it’s a no-brainer. The main asset of the winger is his blistering pace, and you would imagine that the Royals think he is a player who will eventually be able to make an impact at the highest level. The Dutchman would excel in the style of play that Reading now adopt, so it seems a good fit on paper.

It’s a low-risk move that could turn out to be a shrewd deal in the years to come.

Sam Rourke

Reading need reinforcements on the wing in the new year, there is no denying that.

Seedorf is an interesting option – he’s a player that in truth, has struggled to make a real impact north of the border at Motherwell and has found himself down the pecking order at the SPFL side.

Having watched him a handful of times during his loan stint with Bradford City a few seasons ago, he looks like he offers pace, trickery and real guile down the flank, but his final product wasn’t consistent and is an area of his game that’d need to improve he was to cut it in the Championship.

Having been involved in Wolves’ academy, he’s clearly a player that has potential but he just hasn’t really realised that yet and a fresh start in the EFL could be just what he needs to revitalise his career, you have to remember he is only 22.

In-terms of Reading’s interest in the player, it looks like a low-cost solution and a way to bolster the squad in the wide areas, with Seedorf not necessarily a player that walks into Paunovic’s starting eleven.

The Royals ideally need to be targeting proven wingers who have pedigree if they are to really push for promotion this campaign, but a deal for Seedorf can’t be classed as a ‘bad move’ more a low-cost punt.

Toby Wilding

I’m not entirely convinced by this one in all honesty.

Indeed, it is worth noting that Reading are not exactly stacked with options on the flanks in attack, so you can understand their interest in a wide player such as Seedorf to give them an extra outlet, but it should be pointed out that his return in terms of either goals or assists in the Scottish top-flight is far from convincing.

As a result, you do have to wonder whether the winger would be able to make the required and desired impact were he to make the move to the Madejski Stadium, meaning you do feel as though it could be worth exploring other potential options to fill that role in their side, before deciding whether or not to make a move for Seedorf.