‘A no-brainer for Steven Gerrard’ – Rangers eyeing transfer for EFL striker: The verdict

Rangers have emerged as contenders to sign Britt Assombalonga, according to exclusive reports from Give Me Sport.

The Middlesbrough striker is out of contract at the end of the season and looks increasingly likely to leave the club after falling out of favour under Neil Warnock.

Assombalonga is one of the highest-earning players at the Riverside Stadium and so the opportunity to play for Steven Gerrard and the Scottish champions could be hugely appealing.

But is a move likely to come off? The team at FLW have their say…

Chris Gallagher

On a free transfer, it’s a pretty low risk move.

With doubts about Jermain Defoe’s future, and there always seems to be speculation surrounding Alfredo Morelos, the Scottish champions could need at least one striker. So, Assombalonga would be able to do a job.

His physicality and finishing ability means he should flourish domestically for Rangers, as they create plenty of chances each game. However, you would have doubts as to whether he is capable of helping them qualify for the group stage of the Champions League.

He’s not the sort of signing that will hugely excite the Rangers fan base, but he could be a shrewd addition on a free as Gerrard beefs up his squad for what will be another challenging season ahead on all fronts.

As for the player, the chance to join Rangers is going to appeal hugely, and it will be interesting to see if a formal offer arrives to Assombalonga.

Chris Thorpe

I think Assombalonga would be an interesting addition for the Gers as he would add some much needed physicality up top.

They could well be eyeing him up just in case Alfredo Morelos departs for pastures new, and I think the Boro frontman could prove to be an adequate replacement.

There is a clear gulf in quality between the Championship and the Scottish Premiership and for that reason I believe the striker could get his career back on track against so called “lesser” sides north of the border.

With the player set to be available for nothing, I think this would be a no brainer for Steven Gerrard as he looks to strengthen his title winning side.

Sam Rourke

On a free transfer, why not?

Assomablonga is a player who has shown over the years he can be a clinical finisher in front of goal, and has a real nous of being in the right place at the right time.

Granted, he’s not been in the best of form of late at Boro and you do feel he needs a fresh start to rejuvenate his career, but Rangers could be an ideal platform for him to emulate his former successes.

Gerrard seems to have a knack of getting the best out of players and I strongly believe Assombalonga has all the attributes to score consistently in the SPFL.

It’s a low risk signing that could real rewards.