‘A no-brainer for me’ – Wolves plot move for recently-relegated EFL star: The verdict

Adam Jones

When you think about Antonee Robinson, you think of his remarkable near-move to AC Milan from Wigan back at the start of 2020 – and when you have someone like the Italian side chasing you – you must be some good.

And although Marco Silva would be gutted to lose someone of Robinson’s calibre, Joe Bryan would be a reliable replacement for the 23-year-old if he goes and therefore, the Cottagers may be willing to do a deal now they are back in the Championship.

Speaking of his age, there’s still plenty of room for growth and improvement at 23. It’s not like he’s already in his peak at 28 or anything – and he’s only likely to grow further with Wolves if he gets the game time needed to make those steps.

However, Wolves have already signed fellow left-back Rayan Ait-Nouri and it would be interesting to see if new manager Bruno Lage can fit both into his system, although the loan departure of Ruben Vinagre could give Robinson a chance to make his mark.

It would be a good signing to make, therefore, but they shouldn’t pay over the odds for him with the left-back still having three years left on his contract at Craven Cottage.

Jacob Potter

Additional depth at left-back could be ideal for Wolves this summer.

Robinson really impressed me whilst with Fulham last season, and he’s shown that he can adjust to the step up to the Premier League, and he’d be deserving of a move back into the top-flight.

At the age of 23, he’s still got his best years ahead of him, and this could turn out to be a shrewd move by Wolves if they can secure an agreement to land Robinson’s signature this summer.

But they won’t have it all their way in the race to sign him, with Manchester City likely to be a tempting proposition for the American international.

Fulham will surely know that they’re fighting a losing battle to keep him at Craven Cottage this summer.

But for Wolves, I like the sound of this potential deal.

Jordan Rushworth

This would be a no-brainer for me, Wolves would do very well to secure the services of Antonee Robinson this summer and he is a player that has more than enough quality to still be operating in the Premier League after the consistent form he was able to display for Fulham last term.

There is a reason why the left-back has been on the transfer radar of clubs like Manchester City and AC Milan and that suggests that he would be more than good enough to be a key player for Wolves over the next few years if he arrives this summer.

Indeed, it would be something of a coup if Wolves could beat sides like Man City and AC Milan to his signature and would send a message that they are serious about building again following the departure of Nuno Espirito Santo.

The defender would thrive in the Wolves side playing with better quality around him than he had at Fulham last term in the Premier League. You also feel that a move there might offer him more chances to be a regular starter than he would get at the other two clubs that are interested in him this summer.