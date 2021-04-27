‘A no-brainer for Gary Rowett’ – Millwall join hunt for clinical forward: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Millwall are among the clubs interested in a deal for Charlie Wyke this summer, according to Sky Sports News reporter Keith Downie.

The Lions could be looking for a new attacker to help them kick on and challenge for a potential play-off spot next term.

Sunderland’s striker is facing an uncertain future with his deal at the Stadium Of Light due to expire this summer, but after scoring 30 goals for the club this season he seemingly has no shortage of potential options.

Nottingham Forest, Cardiff City and Middlesbrough are also said to be among those chasing his signature.

So would the 28-year-old be a good addition for Gary Rowett’s side?

The team at FLW have their say…

Chris Thorpe

I think Charlie Wyke would be a superb signing for Millwall as he has all the attributes needed to succeed in the Championship.

I still think he will stay at Sunderland but if the Lions were able to snare him away from the North East, they would be getting a player they desperately need.

He is a proven goalscorer and the lack of goals up top for Millwall in recent years has been very notable.

Given that he is available for free this summer, this would seem like a no-brainer for Gary Rowett in my opinion.

Millwall quiz: Does the New Den have a higher or lower capacity than these 18 grounds?

1 of 18 Vicarage Road Higher Lower

George Harbey

I think he’d be a much-needed signing above everything else.

Millwall have been lacking that potent goalscorer in the final third this season. Jed Wallace has been superb out wide with 10 goals to his name, but Scott Malone has scored just as many goals as Matt Smith which says a lot.

Wyke represents potentially excellent value for money this summer, especially given that he will be available on a free transfer if he was to leave Sunderland.

He’s scored 30 goals this season which is just an outrageous record in front of goal, and he clearly knows where the back of the net is.

He’s a physical striker who is good in the air, and given how Gary Rowett’s sides have played over the years, he would be a perfect fit.

George Dagless

Certainly worth a look.

Millwall could do with new fire power and extra options up top but they’re not going to be breaking the bank this summer.

They never really do anyway but after the pandemic finances are going to be tight so I can see why they’d be looking at someone like Wyke.

He’s a player that should benefit from the style of play Gary Rowett has implemented at Millwall and working with the likes of Jed Wallace could prove fruitful.

I do think, though, staying at Sunderland is his best option overall.