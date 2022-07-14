“A no-brainer for all” – Burnley cast eyes over another Manchester City player: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Burnley are considering a summer move for Manchester City starlet Liam Delap, as per a Twitter update from transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

The update claims that the Premier League giants are prepared to let the young forward depart this summer, whilst Southampton are chasing a permanent deal for the 19-year-old.

The Clarets have already struck a loan agreement with Manchester City this summer, with Taylor Harwood-Bellis arriving at Turf Moor.

Burnley boss Vincent Kompany still has an excellent relationship with his former club and will be hoping that will pave the way for Delap to join the Clarets temporarily this summer.

Three of our writers here at FLW have shared their thoughts regarding Burnley’s interest in Delap…

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldon

Vincent Kompany is really making the most of his Man City connections this summer.

Delap, you have to say, could potentially be a fantastic pick-up though.

The 19-year-old has been prolific at youth level for the Citizens, and we’ve seen the very occasional flash of what he can do at senior level in his six Man City senior outings.

Having never played a full season at senior level before, it may take Delap some time to get accustomed to it, particularly in a gruelling league like the Championship.

However, long-term, he could be a real success and this a great step in his development.

Furthermore, it bolsters Vincent Kompany’s attacking options ahead of the new season, with Matej Vydra potentially facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines with his knee injury.

Adam Jones

This could be a good move for all parties.

Highly rated at Manchester City and a proven goalscorer, he will be hoping to translate this to the EFL and though there’s a risk he won’t be able to do so, there’s a high probability that he will be a success.

City may even be willing to pay a portion of his wages if he’s guaranteed game time and this is another reason why this would be a good move.

Maxwel Cornet’s future remains uncertain and if he does leave, the Clarets could certainly benefit from having another goalscorer in their team. And Wout Weghorst’s departure means they need another forward anyway.

They can offer City and the player better financial terms too following Nathan Collins’ departure, so this move is a no-brainer for all.

Toby Wilding

This looks like it could be a rather useful signing for Burnley if they manage to get it done.

Burnley do not exactly have a great deal of options at centre forward right now, especially when you consider that Vincent Kompany often played with two in attack while in charge of Anderlect.

Bringing in Delap would therefore give the Clarets some welcome extra firepower in that position, while the fact that he is much younger than their current options in that position – Jay Rodriguez, Ashley Barnes and Matej Vydra – suggests he could offer them something different in attack.

That can only be a good thing in terms of keeping defences busy, while his record in front of goal suggests he is capable of applying the finishing touches to opportunities as well, meaning this would be a good piece of business for Burnley.